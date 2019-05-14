Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Spotted On Rare Family Outing With Adorable Daughters, 4 & 2 — Sweet Pics

Ryan Gosling continues to show he’s a family man while out on a sushi date with Eva Mendes & their daughters!

Just after he was spotted out and about with his daughter Esmeralda, Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and their gorgeous brood were photographed on a rare outing in LA. Ryan, Eva and their two daughters — Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2 — were seen all-smiles while grabbing sushi at Kazu in Studio City, LA. The La La Land actor was dressed casually in a stylish pair of shades and a short-sleeve collared shirt. He held his youngest on his hip while leaving the restaurant. Eva was casual in a loungey grey sweatshirt and drawstring sweatpants. Her brunette locks were pulled half-up into a ponytail and she smiled at her youngest in Ryan’s arms as she held onto Esmeralda’s hand to leave the restaurant.

In a recent interview, Eva opened up about her very private relationship with Ryan, admitting that she didn’t want to have children until meeting him. “I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him,” she told Women’s Health in April. She admitted she felt a “lack of ambition” after having kids, and took a break from her acting career to put focus on motherhood and, her latest venture, a design partnership with New York & Co.

“Every day is such a learning experience—they challenge you in so many ways. Like, I’m their mom,” she said in the interview. “I have to rise up, and hopefully, most of the time I do, but sometimes it’s definitely maddening.” While more kids aren’t in the cards for Ryan and Eva (just yet!), she told the mag that their next addition is a rescue dog.

“We’re just starting to get out of survival mode,” she said. “I’m starting to feel like a person again.” Well, we definitely love seeing Eva and Ryan out with their kiddos!