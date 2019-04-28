Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes All Smiles During Rare Outing With Their Two Adorable Daughters

They’re a beautiful family! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes enjoyed a beautiful day out together in Los Angeles with their two children.

Ryan Gosling, 38, and Eva Mendes, 45, took daughters Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2, out in Los Angeles on April 26. The couple, who has been very private about their family life, looked happy on their family day out. Ryan and Eva each held one child in their arms each. Eva wore a gorgeous polka-dotted dress, while Ryan rocked khaki pants, a white t-shirt, and a denim jacket.

Eva recently revealed that she realized she wanted kids after being in a relationship with Ryan, according to her interview with Women’s Health. “It was the furthest thing from my mind,” the Hitch actress said. “Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him,” Eva said.

“Family,” she told the mag on how the hardworking actress finds balance. “We have an amazing support group: Ryan’s mom, my mom, Ryan’s and my sisters. It’s a village that helped us. My heart goes out to women who do this alone. I basically come from a single-parent household; although I love my dad, my mom mostly raised four of us on her own.”

The two began dating in 2011 after meeting on film set The Place Beyond the Pines. They’ve been going strong for years, even if we don’t see their family time too often. We’re glad to see they went out to have a fun family day altogether!