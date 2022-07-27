Britney Spears Will Not Sit For Deposition In Conservatorship Case, Judge Rules

Britney Spears 40, will not have to sit for a deposition in her conservatorship case, a judge in the case ruled on Wednesday, July 26. Her father, Jamie Spears, who had previously overseen the restrictive 13-year legal arrangement, was trying to depose his embattled daughter over her 2021 allegations that he ran an “abusive” conservatorship and her stream of scathing social media posts about him. He also had fears about what she would write in her upcoming memoir. He filed the motion in June.

Brit’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart reportedly argued in court that she “feels traumatized by what she went through,” and being forced to sit for a deposition would re-traumatize her, per Page Six. Britney was officially freed from the conservatorship on November 12, 2021. Since then, Matthew has been attempting to depose Jamie over details of the popstar’s time under her father’s care, including allegations that he illegally spied on her and misappropriated funds from her estate.

The judge ruled earlier in July that Brit’s dad will be required to sit through a deposition. His camp had argued that in order to defend himself, he’d need to likewise depose his famous daughter. The development was a small legal victory after a year of ups and downs for the stunning “Toxic” singer.

She finally married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, 28, on June 9 in a lavish, star-studded ceremony at her previous Thousand Oaks, California, estate — despite a traumatic incident with her ex-husband Jason Alexander attempting to crash the celebration. It wound up being quite the social affair, with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton attending.

The Crossroads star then purchased a palatial $12M new home in nearby Calabasas, where ex-husband Kevin Federline and sons Jayden and Sean live. A heartbreaking miscarriage ahead of her wedding underscored her struggle to gain independence and find lasting happiness in a new life. But the drama with her family continues, and Britney has continually taken to social media to call out mom Lynne, dad Jamie, brother Bryan, and sister Jamie-Lynn.

Brit continues to look ahead and make the most of a complicated situation, regularly posting carefree dance videos, showing off fashions, and lounging by her luxurious pool with her hubby. “FASHION FORWARD … onward captain,” she appropriately captioned a July 26 Instagram post with a photo of her rocking a flirty blue dress.