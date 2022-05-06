Britney Spears Dances In Crop Top & Black Short Shorts With Puppy Sawyer: Watch

Britney Spears, 40, is never too busy to dance! The Stronger singer took to Instagram May 6 to show off her active pregnancy with an energetic dance clip. Wearing a bright pink crop top and black short shorts, Britney swiveled her hips, flipped her hair, and whipped out some of those famous spins. Brit was barefoot, her hair pulled back into a ponytail in some of the clips, and a messy bun in others. A fluffy Sawyer watched as the mega star danced, frolicked in the background, lounged at her feet, and in some cases tried to join in as she whipped her long ponytail!

“Sawyer when he was a baby,” Britney captioned the post, which included a photo and a video clip of the blue-eyed Australian Shepherd pup. “He’s actually really big now and hard to pick up !!! I’m pregnant but honestly I don’t care … I see those eyes and it’s over !!! I used to dance with him every day … well I still do sometimes !!!” As per her usual style, Britney punctuated her cheerful puppy post with flourishes of emojis, including a dancer and a dog.

The songstress certainly has plenty to dance about, between her recently revealed pregnancy with fiancé, actor Sam Asghari. Finally free from her 13-year legal conservatorship, Britney’s enjoying her freedom — the “Slave 4 U” singer has been busy traveling, fielding possible interview opportunities, and navigating the impending birth of her third child. She’s also reportedly searching for a new “forever home” and planning a dream wedding to be held after the birth of her first child with Sam. “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively back in April.

Amid all that, Brit frequently takes time to share her thoughts with her fans and indulge in a little self-reflection. In a May 4 Instagram post, she shared that she had once written over 100 pages worth of poetry and even posted clips from her personal work. “I used to write all the time !!!” Britney confided to her followers. “I had 133 pages … so dumb that I remember … which is actually a lot of poems !!! I had written them in my son’s 5th grade binder that he gave to me … I had an idea to make a book with it and I thought ‘Is this work too personal ???'”