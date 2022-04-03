Watch

Britney Spears Snuggles Up To Sam Asghari & Dog Sawyer On ‘Magical’ Vacation: Watch

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Britney Spears is having the time of her life on vacation with Sam Asghari! She has been posting up a storm from Maui, which she calls her ‘magical place.’

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are loving their vacation! The pop star, 40, and fitness model, 28, shared a sweet update from their latest tropical getaway, which also included sweet puppy Sawyer. “This place is Magical!!!” Britney declared in her caption, filming a video of the gorgeous blue water as well as a clip from a boat road. “Sawyer is getting bigger and harder to carry  …. I really don’t mind though …. So blessed to be here in this magical place,” she penned.

Just a few minutes before, 40-year-old pop star showed fans some of her hot new outfits via her latest Instagram post, shared to the platform on Sunday, April 3. It seems like Brit went shopping (or ordered online) as she modeled the looks, including a sexy olive green crop top with matching pencil skirt. The monochromatic vibe was reminiscent of Kim Kardashian‘s recent SKIMS X Fendi drop, which included outfits in the same shade.

Next up, the “Toxic” singer rocked her go-to combo of off-the-shoulder crop top and white short shorts. She kept her blonde hair up in a bun as she hung out in her spacious living room. The next two hot looks from the gallery post were revealing mini dresses! Britney channeled her bad girl side with a long sleeve black leather number, which we could totally see her rocking on a night out. Lastly, she dazzled like Dorothy in Wizard Of Oz in a red sequin dress — another evening-ready look.

While Britney is known for her lengthy captions, she opted to keep this one simple with three roses. Fans have noted the pop star has been using the rose frequently in recent months, partially in reference to a mysterious “Project Rose” — it’s unclear if Britney is referring to new music, movie or book with the phrase, but she certainly had fans on the edge of their seats wondering. Notably, she hasn’t put out new music since 2016’s Glory, which included several hits including “Make Me” and “Slumber Party” with Tinashe (also the set where she met fiancé Sam)

