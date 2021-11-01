See Pics

Kim Kardashian: 1st Pics In NYC Since Holding Hands With Pete Davidson

kim kardashian
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian is seen heading to an event in New York City this evening after been photographed holding hands with Pete Davidson Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5272068 011121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Kim Kardashian looks stunning in a fancy dress as she heads to 1st ever rehearsal at SNL in NYC. 05 Oct 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Brian Prahl'MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793904_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardahian sizzles in head to toe snakeskin as reality star is spotted on surprise trip to NYC. Kim was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Milo's for lunch with her assistant Tracy and her security guard. The 40 year old cut a stylish figure in a snakeskin print outfit by Cavalli Archive and jewelry from Chrome Hearts. *Shot on July 15, 2021* Pictured: Kim Kardahian BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Following a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm with Pete Davidson and mutual friends, Kim Kardashian arrived in New York for the ‘Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in New York City on November 1 in a dress from her upcoming collaboration with Italian luxury brand Fendi. The TV personality and businesswoman, 41, rocked a tight sleeveless brown dress with matching gloves on Monday evening, fashioning one of the many items from the Fendi x SKIMS collection, set to launch on November 9.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian in a dress from the upcoming Fendi x SKIMS collab in New York on November 1, 2021 (Elder Ordonez/SplashNews)

The SKIMS founder is in town for the Wall Street Journal‘s Innovator Awards, which will be held at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday night. The annual ceremony honors groundbreaking talents from a range of categories, including entertainment, fashion, and art. Kim will be honored at this year’s ceremony alongside Lil Nas X, Ryan Reynolds, Kim Jones, Maya Lin, Lewis Hamilton, Colson Whitehead, and Sesame Street. 

Past honorees have included BTS, Michaela Coel, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, and Julianne Moore, to name a few. This year, Kim will be recognized in the “brand” category for her shapewear company SKIMS, which launched in 2019 and is now valued at over $1 billion. It’s been a successful year for the shapewear brand, indeed, as the news of the Fendi collaboration comes after SKIMS partnered with the Olympics to supply Team USA athletes with loungewear and other products.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Tightest Dresses Of All Time -- Pics

Kim Kardashian is seen heading to an event in New York City this evening after been photographed holding hands with Pete Davidson Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5272068 011121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian makes a quick stop at the gas station on her way to an event. The reality star and makeup maven showed off her curves in a snug-fitting, tan off-the-shoulder dress and knee boots. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim KardashianKim Kardashian out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019Wearing Mugler Vintage (1983), Same Outfit as Tracee Ellis Ross Shoes By Yeezy

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian in a dress from the upcoming Fendi x SKIMS collab in New York on November 1, 2021 (Elder Ordonez/SplashNews)

Kim’s arrival in New York comes a few days after she and Pete Davidson hung out at Knott’s Scary Farm with some friends in Buena Park, California on October 29. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker also joined in on the spooks and thrills. The outing came after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9, participating in an Aladdin sketch with Pete, where the two shared a smooch on the magic red carpet.

Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster in photos obtained by PEOPLE, sending fans into a frenzy. A source told the outlet that the unlikely pair of friends run in the same circle, explaining that Travis and Pete know each other through mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly. “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” the source said. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently amidst a divorce from Kanye West.