Britney Spears Raves About Having ‘The Best Sex Ever’ During Pregnancy: It’s ‘Great’

Britney Spears is not afraid to give fans the most intimate details of her life, recently divulging how sex is ‘great when you’re pregnant.’

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to enjoy her man, Sam Asghari! The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some of her current thoughts as she begins another journey into motherhood, commenting on how she’s still having “the best sex ever!!!”

“Sex is great when you’re pregnant,” Britney shared in the lengthy caption, also noting how she’s interested in taking a “a 10 year break” to focus more on her forthcoming child with Sam and, well, perhaps a few other things!

Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with her ex, Lynn Spears, growing up, then sharing an anecdote about how she helped Jayden as a child when he had “an extremely high fever.” Earlier in her message, Brit reflected on motherhood throwing shade at the media for always judging her for “doing the wrong thing” during her first pregnancy/life as a mom (she shares two sons,, 15, and, 16, with her ex, Kevin Federline ). She continued her sentiments by talking about always helping her mother,, growing up, then sharing an anecdote about how she helped Jayden as a child when he had “an extremely high fever.”