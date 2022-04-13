Britney Spears Raves About Having ‘The Best Sex Ever’ During Pregnancy: It’s ‘Great’
Britney Spears is not afraid to give fans the most intimate details of her life, recently divulging how sex is ‘great when you’re pregnant.’
Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to enjoy her man, Sam Asghari! The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some of her current thoughts as she begins another journey into motherhood, commenting on how she’s still having “the best sex ever!!!”
“Sex is great when you’re pregnant,” Britney shared in the lengthy caption, also noting how she’s interested in taking a “a 10 year break” to focus more on her forthcoming child with Sam and, well, perhaps a few other things!
“He was 9 and I picked him up like a baby and brought him all the way upstairs to my room and put his little body in the tub lukewarm … not too cold .. not too hot,” she shared. “[H]e was still hot so I got a cold compress and put on his head and gave him a fever reducer,” she stated, then revealing how her at-home remedy helped her baby wake up the next morning “like nothing happened.”
The third child for Brit comes five months after she was released from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years. The news was especially emotional for the “Lucky” singer considering how, during an emotional testimony at a conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021, Brit told of being allegedly being forced to have an IUD that kept her from getting pregnant. Luckily for our beloved pop princess, she’s now free to live on her own terms for good!