See Pics

Britney Spears Wears Mini Dress & Says She ‘Cried’ Over Sons Jayden & Sean Not ‘Needing’ Her Anymore

britney spears sons
MEGA
Britney Spears with kids Teen Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, America - 16 Aug 2015
Britney Spears, Jayden James Federline, Sean Federline and niece Lexie Teen Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, America - 16 Aug 2015
Britney Spears with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline 'The Smurfs 2' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Jul 2013
Britney Spears with her son Sean Preston 'The Smurfs 2' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Jul 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.

Britney Spears rocked a flirty heart-printed mini in a new Instagram post, where she talked watching sons Jayden and Sean grow up.

Heart eyes alert! Britney Spears is back in her Instagram groove, this time in a heart-printed mini dress with a sexy, off-the-shoulder silhouette and an adorable ruffled skirt. Even sweetly cuddling her pooch in one photo, Britney opened up in her caption about the emotional experience of watching her sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, grow up, sharing emphatically “IT LITERALLY SUCKS.”

britney spears sons
In a new IG post, Britney Spears opened up about how she “cried” watching sons Sean and Jayden stop “needing” her. (MEGA)

In the new series of photos, Britney was her bubbly, wacky self, rocking her classic popped-hip pose and alternating between smizing and smiling ear to ear. Always recognizable by her signature blonde waves, Accessorizing her look with pointed black pumps, a white manicure, and a delicate medallion necklace, Britney looked happy and confident in the new shots.

 

Related Gallery

Britney Spears & Fiance Sam Asghari: See Pics Of The Couple

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Even sweetly cuddling her pooch Sawyer in one picture, Britney mused in her caption about how watching the puppy get bigger reminds her of watching her two boys, grow up. Britney shares Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she divorced in 2007.

Saying she’s “cried oceans” over watching her boys stop “needing” her, Britney couldn’t help but wax poetic about being a mom. However, she hilariously revealed why Jayden and Sean rarely make appearances on her Instagram page, writing: “Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes.”

Though Britney may no longer be on good terms with Sean and Jayden’s father Kevin, she’s worked hard to immerse her new fiancé Sam Asghari into the boys’ life. The couple, who recently relished a romantic tropical vacation to celebrate Sam’s 28th birthday, have often been seen out with Britney’s kids, and Sam’s relationship with the boys is reportedly very important to him. HollywoodLife even learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Britney that she’s currently in the process of searching for her “forever home,” with Sam, and wants a fixer-upper project where she could happily welcome her sons. “It is extremely important for her to be near her boys,” our source revealed.