Britney Spears Wears Mini Dress & Says She ‘Cried’ Over Sons Jayden & Sean Not ‘Needing’ Her Anymore

Britney Spears rocked a flirty heart-printed mini in a new Instagram post, where she talked watching sons Jayden and Sean grow up.

Heart eyes alert! Britney Spears is back in her Instagram groove, this time in a heart-printed mini dress with a sexy, off-the-shoulder silhouette and an adorable ruffled skirt. Even sweetly cuddling her pooch in one photo, Britney opened up in her caption about the emotional experience of watching her sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, grow up, sharing emphatically “IT LITERALLY SUCKS.”

In the new series of photos, Britney was her bubbly, wacky self, rocking her classic popped-hip pose and alternating between smizing and smiling ear to ear. Always recognizable by her signature blonde waves, Accessorizing her look with pointed black pumps, a white manicure, and a delicate medallion necklace, Britney looked happy and confident in the new shots.

Even sweetly cuddling her pooch Sawyer in one picture, Britney mused in her caption about how watching the puppy get bigger reminds her of watching her two boys, grow up. Britney shares Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she divorced in 2007.

Saying she’s “cried oceans” over watching her boys stop “needing” her, Britney couldn’t help but wax poetic about being a mom. However, she hilariously revealed why Jayden and Sean rarely make appearances on her Instagram page, writing: “Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes.”

Though Britney may no longer be on good terms with Sean and Jayden’s father Kevin, she’s worked hard to immerse her new fiancé Sam Asghari into the boys’ life. The couple, who recently relished a romantic tropical vacation to celebrate Sam’s 28th birthday, have often been seen out with Britney’s kids, and Sam’s relationship with the boys is reportedly very important to him. HollywoodLife even learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Britney that she’s currently in the process of searching for her “forever home,” with Sam, and wants a fixer-upper project where she could happily welcome her sons. “It is extremely important for her to be near her boys,” our source revealed.