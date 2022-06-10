Jason Alexander: 5 Things To Know about Britney Spears’ Ex That Crashed Her Wedding

Britney Spears is a happily married woman for the third time! The popstar, 40, seems incredibly happy with her husband Sam Asghari, 28, but her wedding did have an unexpected guest who tried to crash the party: her ex-husband Jason Alexander, 40. While Jason’s less-than-favorable surprise was definitely a hiccup, it doesn’t seem like Britney and her new hubby let that get in the way of them having fun and enjoying their special day.

While Britney is looking to the future in her marriage with Sam, you can find out everything you need to know about Jason Alexander here!

1. Jason & Britney were childhood friends

While Britney has been in the spotlight for nearly her entire life, Jason has maintained a relatively low profile (except for his marriage to the “Toxic” singer). Even though the exact circumstance of their first meeting is relatively unknown, the pair apparently knew each other long before Britney was an international sensation, and they were actually friends who grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana together, per InStyle.

2. Jason’s marriage to Britney last 55 hours

After having known each other as kids, Britney and Jason tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas at a chapel in 2004! Still, 55 hours later the wedding was annulled. Jason looked back on the brief marriage in a July 2021 episode of Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast. He claimed that Britney asked him to get married in a spur-of-the-moment conversation. “We felt like this was a way that would bond us together, regardless of how far we are separated. We’re married. You can’t not let us reunite,” he said, before saying what allegedly happened after the Vegas wedding. “We left, consummated the marriage in the limousine on the way back to the hotel and then when we got back to the hotel — ‘Hey, guess what? We’re married!’ and everybody freaked out and no one was happy. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is about to get interesting.’”

Jason also claimed that he believed he was misled with going through with the annulment. “So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage in the future if we felt the same way,” he said, explaining that his lawyers said he had 30 days to contest the annulment, and then when the 30 days were up, he lost contact with Brit.

3. He was arrested trying to crash Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari

When news of Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari came out, the singer’s ex seemed to really want to be there for the wedding. He livestreamed himself going to Britney’s house and asking about the wedding. “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife—my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding,” he said in a video he recorded. He was subsequently arrested outside of the singer’s home.

Even though he said he was invited, it seems like that wasn’t the case! Britney’s attorney Matthew Rosengart told HollywoodLife exclusively that she’d gotten an emergency restraining order against her ex. “We hope he is aggressively prosecuted and convicted, as he should be,” he said. “This was an outrageous breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is completely safe and was a beautiful bride.”

4. He was an outspoken supporter of the singer during her conservatorship

While Britney was working to get free from her conservatorship, Jason was among the many members of the public who was calling for her to be freed. “I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on,” he told Us Weekly in an August 2020 interview as the hearings were going on. “I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn’t want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it’s affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. And it’s time for it to be over.” Jason was definitely happy to see her get released from the conservatorship in November 2021.

5. He’s had other legal troubles in the past.

Jason’s arrest outside of Britney’s house wasn’t the first time that he’s gotten into trouble with the law. He’s unfortunately had a series of arrests, dating back as early as January 2021, when he was given misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and other charges. He was hit with an “Air Traffic Violation” in August 2021, and then he was arrested and charged with stalking in December 2021.