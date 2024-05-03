Who Is Paul Richard Soliz? 5 Things to Know About Britney Spears’ New Boyfriend

Britney Spears is back on the dating scene following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari. The former spouses announced their separation in August 2023 and finalized their divorce in May 2024. That month, the pop singer was involved in a medical-related incident at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where she was photographed walking out of the hotel with her new boyfriend, Paul Soliz. Although not much is known about Paul, multiple outlets have reported the details of his personal life, criminal history and his connection to Britney.

Learn more about Paul below.

Paul Is a Father

According to Page Six, Paul informed paparazzi in September 2023 that the mother of his children “passed away,” noting that he has a “handful” of kids. The outlet reported that two of his children have been living with their maternal grandmother.

Paul Worked for Britney

In 2022, Paul was hired to work for Britney in a role that several outlets have compared to housekeeping. He reportedly worked in her California mansion, performing various maintenance tasks.

Paul and Britney Started Dating in 2023

After separating from Sam in August 2023, Britney and Paul eventually began dating. While timeline of their relationship is unclear, several outlets have reported that they’ve had an on-and-off romance.

He Called Britney ‘Phenomenal’

During an interview with Us Weekly in September 2023, Paul described Britney as a “a phenomenal woman,” adding, “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

He Has a Reported Criminal History

Page Six reported that Paul has been charged with multiple misdemeanors over the years. In 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace and was charged with child endangerment that year. However, the charge was dismissed following a plea negotiation, per the outlet.

Two years later, Paul was convicted of driving without a license in 2016, according to the outlet. Another charge of driving with a suspended license was eventually dismissed because of a plea negotiation. In 2022, Paul was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in connection to a charge from an incident that took place in 2019. In late 2023, he was reportedly in court over an alleged probation violation related to that previous charge, the outlet reported.

Later that year, Paul and Britney got into a heated exchange at a Las Vegas hotel and allegedly trashed their room, according to TMZ.