Jon Bon Jovi’s Wife: 5 Things to Know About Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley’s marriage continues to make headlines. After the rock star revealed his infidelity during various interviews, fans were curious to learn more about Dorothea and how they fell in love in the ’80s during his rise to stardom. While speaking with ABC’s Michael Strahan in April 2024, the “You Give Love a Bad Name” artist revealed he wasn’t a “saint” during the early days of his and Dorothea’s romance.

“I got away with murder. I’ll say it again on camera. I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star. I’m not a saint,” Jon said. “I’m not saying there weren’t 100 girls in my life. I’m Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good.”

Learn more about Dorothea and her marriage to Jon below.

Dorothea Worked as a Karate Teacher

According to multiple outlets, Dorothea worked as a karate instructor. It’s not clear when she stepped away from the profession, but she later became a restauranteur.

She Founded a Non-Profit Business

Dorothea founded the non-profit restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen, which she began with Jon. According to the business’ website, they’ve been serving guests in need with meals since 2009.

She Is From New Jersey

Like her husband, Dorothea is also from New Jersey. The duo met at Sayreville War Memorial High School.

Dorothea Eloped With Jon

The couple began dating in 1985 and briefly split sometime afterward. However, they eventually reunited and eloped in 1989.

Dorothea Stayed by Jon’s Side

Despite Jon’s infidelity, he and Dorothea remained dedicated to one another. While promoting his 2024 Hulu doc, Thank You, Goodnight — The Jon Bon Jovi Story, the “Livin’ On a Prayer” hitmaker revealed he felt the temptation when he had “100 girls” around him at the height of his music career. However, he insisted that he didn’t want to “jeopardize” his entire relationship with Dorothea.

“But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize … anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do,” Jon explained during his ABC interview. “What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it.”

Jon also pointed out that Dorothea doesn’t hesitate to correct him.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her, because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right,” he added. “No doubt about it. … She’s not afraid to call me out on something, but she’s also there when I call, and I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career — the ups or the downs — we did it together.”

Jon and Dorothea Have 4 Kids

After marrying in 1989, the pair welcomed their four kids: daughter Stephanie and sons Jesse, Jake and Romeo Bongiovi.