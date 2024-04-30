Jon Bon Jovi Gets Candid About Cheating on Wife Dorothea Hurley: ‘I Got Away With Murder’

Jon Bon Jovi‘s marriage to high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, has been making headlines over the past few weeks. While speaking with ABC’s Michael Strahan for the network’s recent “Halfway There” special, the 62-year-old rock star got candid about his infidelity during the early days of his relationship with Dorothea, 61.

“I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star. I’m not a saint,” the “Livin’ On a Prayer” hitmaker explained. “I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good,” joking that he got “away with murder” and was “not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in [his] life.”

“But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize … anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do,” Jon emphasized, referring to the thought of destroying his marriage. “What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it.”

Jon also praised Dorothea for not being “afraid to call [him] out on something” and is “also there when [he falls].”

“And I’m there for her when she falls,” he doubled down. “No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we went there together.”

Earlier this month, the “It’s My Life” musician stirred up quite a buzz after describing the “wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” per The Independent.

“It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either,” he explained.

This wasn’t the first time that Jon has opened up about his infidelity. During an interview with Best Life magazine in 2007, he pointed out that he didn’t “look at this week’s hot starlet and think about trading in or trading up.” He also insisted that he didn’t “have a mistress on the side or another family across town.”

Jon has been promoting his Hulu doc, Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which dropped last week. The doc explores Jon’s story with his band, Bon Jovi, and his music career. He and Dorothea started dating in 1980. Although they briefly split in 1985, they reconciled and eloped in Las Vegas in 1989. The spouses share children Stephanie Rose, Jesse, Jake Hurley and Romeo Jon Bongiovi.

Jon’s son Jake, 21, has been in the spotlight because of his relationship with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown. He and the Stranger Things actress, 20, got engaged in April 2023.