Jon Bon Jovi’s Wife Jokes About Their Sex Life As She Celebrates Their 34th Anniversary During Interview

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea opened up about their lasting marriage on Tuesday’s The Howard Stern Show. After recently reaching 34 years of matrimony, the cute couple were grilled by the shock jock on how they celebrated the milestone, as he asked, “Did Jon take you in his arms and bring you to the bedroom on that night?” Dorothea was quick to respond with a quip, replying, “Always, Howard.”

The jokes didn’t stop there, as Howard cracked that the couple, who met in high school, only “make love” to songs by the very famous rock star. Dorothea showed off her funny bone again by chiming in, “Howard, I told you that in the strictest of confidences!”

Dorothea was a delight during the interview, as she dished on meeting her husband while they were both students at Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey. She said that Jon was “100%” the cutest guy in her school and that she knew he “played in a band,” as he always rocked his “rock star” look. “I just remember being impressed that you could sing,” she turned and told her husband.

Of course, his rock and roll dreams weren’t taken seriously by the couple’s friends and family. “That was everybody’s response,” Dorothea explained. “And I remember somebody told me a story and then I said, ‘Well, my boyfriend’s gonna be a rock star,’ and they were like, ‘Good luck with that.'”

It appeared luck was certainly on their side. The couple waited nine years to get married and eloped in Las Vegas in 1989, at the height of Bon Jovi’s career, and then would go on to welcome four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.

The appearance on Howard Stern’s show comes a day after Jon swung by SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, where he dished on son Jake’s engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. As Jake is 20 and Millie 19, host Andy asked Jon if he thought they were too young to walk down the aisle. “I don’t know if age matters,” the singer, who got hitched to Dorothea at the age of 26, replied.

“You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise,” added Jon. “Growing together, and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like ’em all.”