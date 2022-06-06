Jon Bon Jovi Mourns ‘Dear Friend’ Bandmate Alec John Such: ‘We are Heartbroken’

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi announced the death of his former bandmate, bassist Alec John Such on June 5, 2022. In a heartbreaking statement released on his official Instagram page, Jon mourned Alec’s passing at the age of 70.

More About Jon Bon Jovi Alec John Such: 5 Things To Know About Bon Jovi Bassist Dead At 70

The post included the signature Bon Jovi logo with a heart, dagger and angel wings, with Alec’s name and lifespan years written across the bottom. “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” Jon continued in the next slide.

“He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”

View Related Gallery Jon Bon Jovi Then & Now: Photos Of The Rocker From His Young Days To Now Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (904032sm) 'The Tube' - Bon Jovi - Jon Bon Jovi 'The Tube' TV show, UK Samnaun Switzerland - Us Rock Star Jon Bon Jovi Perfoms Before a Crowd of More Than 10000 Fans at a Concert in the Idaalp Ski Area of Ischgel/samnaun Switzerland at a Height of 2300 Meters Above Sea Level 02 May Rain and Snowfall Accompanied the Concert in the Alps Switzerland-jon Bon Jovi

The tribute then continued with a montage of various photos and clips of Alec throughout the years, while his signature song “Blood on Blood” played in the background. “To my bandmates — we had so many great times together, and I just love them to death. Always will,” Alec said while giving a heartwarming acceptance speech. “The Bon Jovi band is like a family,” he added in another clip.

The Grammy Award winning band Bon Jovi hails from New Jersey, and is most noted for 80s smash hits such as “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “Wanted Dead Or Alive.” Jon Bon Jovi himself credits Alec for bringing the band together, as he introduced guitarist Richie Sambora and drummer Tico Torres to the lineup. Alec also originally worked as a night club manager, where he booked one of Bon Jovi’s earliest gigs before fame.

Although Alec left the band in 1994, citing “burnout,” no ill will was left between him and the other members. He then reunited with the band in 2018 when they were inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.