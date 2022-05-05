Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Looks Just Like Dad Jon Bon Jovi In Shirtless Shoot

Jake Bongiovi is ready to take center stage! Musician Jon Bon Jovi‘s son (and boyfriend to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown) showed off his buff bod for the May cover of Man About Town magazine, looking just like his dad in the process. In photos you can see here, Jake sported different looks from designers like Dsquared2 and Adidas. He also answered a few questions about what path he’s looking to take after growing up in the entertainment industry.

“What I share with my dad is our love for movies,” Jake told the outlet, seemingly brushing off the idea of entering the music biz. Instead, the 19-year-old, who relocated to London to study acting, expressed his interested in auditioning for roles.

As for his personal life, Jake and Millie seem to be getting along quite well, as the Londoners would say! They were recently spotted looking stylish on the BAFTAs red carpet back in March. The actress and her handsome beau looked incredible while stopping to take photos in fashionable attire at the British award show, with Millie wearing a long black velvet sleeveless dress that had a plunging neckline and black sheer cropped top in the middle of it along with a high slit, showing off her Black Sinuosa plateau sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Millie appeared to have her hair pulled back and had her bangs split in the middle while framing each side of her forehead. Her makeup was barely-there and helped her to look fresh-faced and classy with the look. A necklace and long black velvet gloves topped things off. Jake’s blonde hair also hung down a bit to frame his face.

This isn’t the first time Millie and Jake got attention together. The lovebirds, who started dating last year, have used social media to show off their happy moments. In one pic, which was shared by Millie in July, they looked as close as could be as she put her arm around his neck. “Happy Weekend,” she captioned the snapshot.