Alec John Such: 5 Things To Know About Bon Jovi Bassist Dead At 70

Alec John Such, the founding member of the iconic 80’s rock band Bon Jovi, passed away at the age of 70. The death was announced by lead singer Jon Bon Jovi on social media on June 5, 2022. As of right now, a cause of death has not been released.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” Bon Jovi posted. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. … To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.” Jon posted on his Twitter.

Alec, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/ilfTeYyQhR — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) June 5, 2022

Born in 1951, Alec was one of the founding members of the Grammy winning band, best known for hits such as “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “Wanted Dead Or Alive.” Keep reading to find out more about his eventful life.

View Related Gallery Jon Bon Jovi Then & Now: Photos Of The Rocker From His Young Days To Now Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (904032sm) 'The Tube' - Bon Jovi - Jon Bon Jovi 'The Tube' TV show, UK Samnaun Switzerland - Us Rock Star Jon Bon Jovi Perfoms Before a Crowd of More Than 10000 Fans at a Concert in the Idaalp Ski Area of Ischgel/samnaun Switzerland at a Height of 2300 Meters Above Sea Level 02 May Rain and Snowfall Accompanied the Concert in the Alps Switzerland-jon Bon Jovi

1. He Started Off In A Band Called The Message

Before Bon Jovi, Alec started off as bassist for a band called The Message. In the band, he played with guitarist Richie Sambora. Jon Bon Jovi credits Alec for the formation of Bon Jovi, as Alec invited both Richie and his childhood friend, drummer Tico Torres to see the band perform in their early years. Riche and Tico both went on to join Bon Jovi, according to NPR, and the rest is history.

2. He Was Previously A Club Owner

Working at the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in New Jersey, Alec was responsible for booking an early gig for Bon Jovi, who were originally called Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones, according to Variety. He reportedly say great potential in the band, and has largely led them to the massive success they’ve found.

3. He Sometimes Sang Lead Vocals Live For One Song

Described as Alec’s “signature song,” he would sometimes take the stage to sing “Blood on Blood,” from Bon Jovi’s 1988 album New Jersey. The tune played during a montage dedicated to Alec when the band was inducted to The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2018.

4. The Record Company Lied About His Age

Alec was around 31 when he joined the band, approximately 10 years older than the rest of the members. “The record company used to lie about my age,” Alec told The Ashbury Press in 2000. “My sister eventually got really mad because the papers would describe her as my older sister when really she was younger.”

5. He Left Bon Jovi In 1994

“When I was 43, I started to get burned out,” Alec said in the same 2000 interview. “It felt like work, and I didn’t want to work. The reason I got into a band to begin with is because I didn’t want to work.” He was then replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald.

However, Jon Bon Jovi himself was understanding about the situation. “Just because I want to continue making records doesn’t mean everyone else has to,” he said in 1994.

Clearly no bad blood between him and his bandmates, Alec gave a heartwarming speech at The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2018. “When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to, and I am too happy to have been a part of that vision,” he said, looking back on his memories fondly.

“These guys are the best. We had so many great times together and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for those guys. Love them to death and always will” he concluded.