Jon Bon Jovi Shares His True Feelings On Son Jake’s Engagement To Millie Bobby Brown

When Jon Bon Jovi appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, host Andy Cohen congratulated the rocker on his son, Jake Bongiovi, popping the question to Millie Bobby Brown. “The latest one,” said Jon, 61. “I got three of my four [kids engaged].” From there, Andy, 54, asked if Jon worried that “they’re too young” to get married, with Jake being 20 and Millie being 19. “I don’t know if age matters,” said the “Livin’ On A Prayer singer, who married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, in 1989.

“You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise,” added Jon. “Growing together, and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like ’em all.”

Jake and Millie confirmed the engagement on Apr. 11. Jake shared two photos from the proposal, captioning the gallery with one word: “Forever.” Millie also shared a post from the engagement, which gave a good look at her diamond ring. She quoted Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” In the caption: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

“Millie’s ring looks to be a round brilliant solitaire at approximately 3-3.5ct for the center stone,” Olivia Landau, fourth-generation GIA certified gemologist and founder/CEO of The Clear Cut, told HollywoodLife. “Assuming this is a natural diamond, a ring of this stature is valued anywhere between $50K-$100K depending on the quality of the diamond. Millie made an excellent choice here – round brilliants are timeless, super classic, and will never go out of style.”

The two young lovebirds have been dating since the summer of 2021. “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last,” a source close to Bon Jovi told HollywoodLife in 2022, “but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980.” The insider said that Millie had met Jake’s family, and they “all adore her,” and that Jon himself “is very supportive of [Jake’s] relationship with Millie. And, so is his mom, Dorothea.”