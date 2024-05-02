Victoria Beckham Celebrates ‘Getting Really Old’ With David Beckham in Birthday Tribute

Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham is celebrating David Beckham’s birthday in her own special way. On Thursday, May 2, the Spice Girls member took to social media and shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

“Happy birthday David,” Victoria, 50, wrote via Instagram. “I love us getting really old together!😂😂 You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx.”

The fashion designer also shared a glimpse into David’s celebration via her Instagram Stories where she posted photos of a room full of birthday balloons and a shirtless David enjoying a workout. “I love you so much!!!” she wrote. “Happy birthday @davidbeckham.”

Married since July 1999, David and Victoria defy couple goals as they continue raising their children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12. Despite busy schedules, the family unit shows up for life’s big milestones.

In October 2023, David received the support of his wife and kids when they showed up to the London premiere of Netflix’s Beckham. On his latest birthday, the Inter Miami CF co-owner received special messages from his kids.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world x love you so much dad,” Brooklyn wrote via Instagram. Romeo added in a separate post, “Happy birthday dad thank you for everything love you always + forever 🤍🤍 @davidbeckham.”

In a 2019 video with UNICEF, David gave a glimpse into his parenthood journey. When asked what he wish he knew about being a dad, the world-famous athlete said he didn’t know how fast time would go by. “One minute you’re holding them in the hospital for the first time and then, the next minute, they’re driving their car,” he said. “But it’s the most special thing. I would never change it for anything.”

David also expressed his belief that nobody prepares you for the worry that comes once you earn the title of mom or dad. “When you have kids, the moment they’re born, you’re constantly thinking, ‘Are they ok?’” he shared. “You go and check them every single night about five or six times…Being present with your child, that’s the greatest gift that you can give to any child, your attention.”