Nicole Brown Simpson Documentary to Premiere 2 Months After O.J. Simpson’s Death

Lifetime has officially announced its upcoming docuseries on Nicole Brown Simpson. Titled The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, the two-night event aims to pull back the curtain on the woman behind the murder and trial of the century.

More than 50 participants including Kris Jenner, Faye Resnick and Nicole’s sisters Denise, Dominique and Tanya hope to shed new light on her life as mourners mark the 30th anniversary of her death.

“What happened to our sister Nicole should never have happened to her or to any other woman,” Nicole’s sisters said via a press release for Lifetime on Thursday, May 2. “Her life was stolen from her and while her abuser is finally gone, it doesn’t take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother. We hope that by sharing Nicole’s story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on.”

In 1994, Nicole — who shared children Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35 with O.J. Simpson — was found dead along with her friend Ron Goldman outside of her home in Brentwood, California. She was 35.

While her ex-husband was acquitted of both murders following a highly publicized trial, he was later found liable for the deaths of Ron and Nicole in a civil suit.

Last month, O.J. died at the age of 76 from prostate cancer. While Nicole’s documentary is airing two months after his death, The Hollywood Reporter stated the project has been in the works for more than a year.

According to Lifetime, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson will feature unprecedented access to exclusive home videos and interviews from those closest to Nicole.

“The documentary provides an opportunity for Nicole’s own narrative and voice to be heard in one of the most notorious crimes and trials in history,” Lifetime stated. “The documentary will reveal shocking new details in the tragic story.”

In partnership with The National Domestic Abuse Hotline, the documentary is also part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women Initiative. The cable network plans to provide resources for those affected by domestic violence on its website and on social media throughout the airing of the documentary.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premieres June 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.