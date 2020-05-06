Meek Mill Welcomes Baby Boy On His Birthday With Girlfriend Milan Harris: ‘The Best Gift’

Meek Mill is a dad! The rapper’s girlfriend Milan Harris welcomed a baby boy — on Meek’s birthday, no less! The new dad is now gushing over his birthday twin.

Congratulations to Meek Mill and Milan Harris! The rapper, 33, and the fashion designer, 31, welcomed a baby boy into the world on May 6 — which also happens to be Meek’s birthday! The rapper announced the birth of their first child in an overjoyed tweet. “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” he wrote, and added a red heart emoji. Meek now has a birthday twin for life!

The parents had been romantically linked for over a year, before publicly confirming they were an item. Speculation continued when the pair were seen enjoying a romantic tropical getaway in Oct. 2019, but Meek didn’t confirm she was “his girl” until he engaged in a heated Twitter feud with ex Nicki Minaj on Feb. 5. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” Meek posted. Milan confirmed her pregnancy late last year at her annual Milano Di Rouge fashion show, although it was unknown who the father was.

The duo kept relatively quiet after it was revealed they were welcoming a little bundle of joy together. However they let the cat out of the bag on the most romantic day of the year when Milan made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2020. She captioning the pic, “Ima tell my grandkids that ‘we started out as close friends’.” The picture showed the duo on a couch getting cozy: her head was in Meek’s lap as the couple watched TV. Milan wore a low-cut white top, with her long brunette tresses falling effortlessly on Meek’s lap. He also wore a white top, but with low-rise patterned jeans.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

The adorable couple became official right in the midst of Meek’s public Twitter firestorm with Nicki. The “Super Bass” hitmaker not only fired at Meek on Twitter, but also reportedly on her comeback single “Yikes”. She managed to get in some digs at the rapper on the new song, as she raps, “Yikes, you a clown, you do it for the likes.” This is one of the same statements that Nicki made about her ex amidst their wild social media feud on Feb. 5. The message was sent on Nicki’s Instagram story, where she wrote out the same words as this lyric from her new song and also said that Meek has ‘Twitter Fingers.”