Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Meek Mill Welcomes Baby Boy On His Birthday With Girlfriend Milan Harris: ‘The Best Gift’

meek mill
Shutterstock
Meek Mill 'Legendary Nights Tour' concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 24 Sep 2019
Meek Mill 'Free Meek' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA - 01 Aug 2019
US rapper Robert Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball, benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, New York, USA, 12 September 2019. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in New York, USA - 12 Sep 2019
Rapper Meek Mill departs from the criminal justice center in Philadelphia after a status hearing Meek Mill, Philadelphia, USA - 06 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Meek Mill is a dad! The rapper’s girlfriend Milan Harris welcomed a baby boy — on Meek’s birthday, no less! The new dad is now gushing over his birthday twin.

Congratulations to Meek Mill and Milan Harris! The rapper, 33, and the fashion designer, 31, welcomed a baby boy into the world on May 6 — which also happens to be Meek’s birthday! The rapper announced the birth of their first child in an overjoyed tweet. “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” he wrote, and added a red heart emoji. Meek now has a birthday twin for life!

The parents had been romantically linked for over a year, before publicly confirming they were an item. Speculation continued when the pair were seen enjoying a romantic tropical getaway in Oct. 2019, but Meek didn’t confirm she was “his girl” until he engaged in a heated Twitter feud with ex Nicki Minaj on Feb. 5. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” Meek posted. Milan confirmed her pregnancy late last year at her annual Milano Di Rouge fashion show, although it was unknown who the father was.

The duo kept relatively quiet after it was revealed they were welcoming a little bundle of joy together. However they let the cat out of the bag on the most romantic day of the year when Milan made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2020. She captioning the pic, “Ima tell my grandkids that ‘we started out as close friends’.” The picture showed the duo on a couch getting cozy: her head was in Meek’s lap as the couple watched TV. Milan wore a low-cut white top, with her long brunette tresses falling effortlessly on Meek’s lap. He also wore a white top, but with low-rise patterned jeans.

The adorable couple became official right in the midst of Meek’s public Twitter firestorm with Nicki. The “Super Bass” hitmaker not only fired at Meek on Twitter, but also reportedly on her comeback single “Yikes”. She managed to get in some digs at the rapper on the new song, as she raps, “Yikes, you a clown, you do it for the likes.” This is one of the same statements that Nicki made about her ex amidst their wild social media feud on Feb. 5. The message was sent on Nicki’s Instagram story, where she wrote out the same words as this lyric from her new song and also said that Meek has ‘Twitter Fingers.”