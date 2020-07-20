Meek Mill Seemingly Shades Ex Nicki Minaj On Instagram After She Shares Pregnancy Pics

Meek Mill left a very interesting comment underneath a post that mocked people who were celebrating Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy announcement!

As fans flooded social media with congratulations and well-wishes in reaction to Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy announcement on July 20, Meek Mill joined the conversation! But the 33-year-old rapper, whom she split with in the beginning of 2017, left a seemingly shady comment underneath a not-so-nice post about Nicki’s big news.

“Y’all got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don’t know you & she didn’t post you when you were pregnant,” the critic wrote, who added in the caption, “Mental Health Issues… She don’t know y’all stop talking to yourself in her comments saying congrats.” The post was apparently funny to Meek. He left a trail of laughing and blank face emojis — before deleting them altogether! However, the snark was captured in a screenshot by The Shade Room, as you can see above.

Regardless, Barbz were celebrating after Nicki revealed that she’s expecting her very first child. On July 20, Nicki debuted her baby bump in a series of professional photos that showed off her affinity for fantasy, colors and playful themes. In one photo, she transformed into a goddess version of the Virgin Mary, and posed for other photos in sky-high platform heels and a beaded floral bra (with milk bottle nipples for a whimsical touch) reminiscent of her famous alter-ego, The Harajuku Barbie.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Nicki wrote underneath one of these maternity posts. Although she didn’t name the father of her child, it’s clear that the mention of “marriage” is a shout-out to her husband Kenneth Petty, 42. Nicki had reunited with her high school sweetheart in 2018, and they tied the knot in Oct. 2019.

Before Kenneth entered Nicki’s life once more, though, she had been in a serious relationship with Meek. They haven’t left their drama in the past, as you can see! The exes got into a heated Twitter feud in February; Nicki accused Meek of being “obsessed” with her, while Meek claimed that “everybody in the industry know you a bad person.” Meek and Nicki started as collaborators (Meek lent many verses to her 2014 album, The PinkPrint, while Nicki is also featured on Meek’s 2015 album Dreams Worth More Than Money). They began dating in early 2015, but Nicki confirmed she was single by Jan. 2017.