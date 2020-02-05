Nicki Minaj Claims Meek Mill Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her As They Go Off On Each Other In Wild Twitter Exchange

After a heated confrontation with Nicki Minaj’s husband in an LA boutique recently, former lovebirds Nicki and Meek Mill went after one another again in a fiery Twitter exchange, taking shots at each other’s personal lives.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, who dated for two years between 2015 and 2017, went after one another on Twitter on Feb. 5 and their Tweet war got quite out of hand. It all started when Nicki referred to Meek having a case of “trigger fingers” after ‘liking’ one of her photos. “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers,” the “Super Bass” rapper first tweeted, adding that he had a “bad built face a** obsessed with the Queen.” Nicki went on to accuse Meek of “tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked,” referring to her husband, Kenneth Petty, who she secretly married in October 2019. From there, she told her ex to “move on” and insinuated that Meek’s romantic partner (Milano Di Rouge) is “embarrassed” of him. But Meek couldn’t keep silent.

The “Going Bad” rapper tweeted back at Nicki, retorting, “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person!” From there, Nicki shaded him for unacceptable past behavior and, once again, told him to “Move on.” As the responses got hotter between the two, delving into intense personal matters, Meek finally tried to bring the entire back and forth to a close.

“You full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate,” Meek shot back, adding “and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me.” Just when followers of both rappers thought the entire issue had been put to rest, Meek called out the entertainment industry he and Nicki work in. “Industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!”

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

For fans watching the takedowns get thrown back and forth, it was incredibly cringeworthy. Meek and Nicki definitely didn’t hold anything back in their heated exchange. And something tells us this isn’t the last time we’ll see them go after one another. HollywoodLife has reach out to Nicki and Meek’s reps for comment.