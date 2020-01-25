Meek Mill & Ex Nicki Minaj’s Husband Get Into Screaming Fight 3 Years After Rappers’ Split

Meek Mill had to be held back when he and his ex Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, got into a heated shouting match after they ran into each other at the Maxfield clothing store in West Hollywood, CA on Jan. 24.

It looks like there’s some serious bad blood between Nicki Minaj‘s ex Meek Mill, 32, and her husband Kenneth Petty, 41! The two men and the “Superbass” rapper were filmed shouting at each other during a heated exchange after running into each other while shopping at the high-end clothing store, Maxfield in West Hollywood, CA on Jan. 24 and it even appeared things almost got physical at one point. In the shocking video of the altercation, which was obtained by TMZ, Meek, Kenneth, and a female believed to be Nicki, can be heard yelling at each other before Meek is held back and eventually escorted out of the store by his security team and some employees of the shop. Although it’s not clear what they were arguing about, some comments indicated that they are clearly not fans of each other. Check out the video of Meek and Kenneth arguing HERE!

“Talk to me one-on-one,” one of them can be heard saying before Kenneth calls Meek a “p***y”. Meek then calls him one back before the voice presumed to be Nicki continues to shout at Meek and calls him a “b***h” and accuses him of not being over her. Despite the video not being completely clear, proof that Nicki and Meek were in the same store at the same time came up shortly after the incident when the rapper Retch posed for photos with all of them and shared them online.

Since Meek and Nicki have quite the past, it’s not too surprising that things would be rocky between them, especially now that Nicki is married. The former lovebirds were longtime friends and started dating around Mar. 2015. Their serious relationship lasted for over a year before they split around Dec. 2016 and Nicki went on to rekindle a flame she had with Kenneth, who she knew and dated back in high school, in Dec. 2018. After being very public about their romance, Nicki and Kenneth secretly married on Oct. 21.