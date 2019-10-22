Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Are Married: Rapper Weds BF In Surprise Ceremony

Nicki Minaj is married! The rapper posted ‘Mr. and Mrs’ mugs and ‘Bride and Groom’ hats to her Instagram with the date of Oct. 21 and loads of celebration emojis as she wed BF Kenneth Petty.

UPDATE 10/22/12:30am ET: Nicki has added to her caption “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.” Onika Maraj is Nicki’s real name and Kenneth still calls her Onika because that’s how he knew her growing up, before she shot to fame and took on a stage name.

It’s official! Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are husband and wife as the rapper shared an Instagram video late on Oct. 21 that showed off she’s Kenneth’s “Mrs.” to his “Mr.” as written on mugs atop a glittery coffee table. She also showed off white baseball caps that read “Bride” and Groom” in gold lettering. A silver sequin covered strappy heel can be seen next to the table, so it looks like whatever kind of ceremony they had was one where Barbie was dressed to the nines to become a first time bride.

So far all she has shared is the brief IG video, which she captioned “👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 10•21•19.” Fans are eagerly awaiting the details of where they tied the knot, who was on the guest list and what her gown looks like! Celebrity pals were already sending their love, with Christina Aguilera writing “Congrats queen! 😍,” in the comments. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Nicki’s reps about her surprise wedding.

The nuptials came after Nicki revealed on her Queen Radio show that she and Kenneth were making moves to the aisle. “We did get our marriage license,” she shared with listeners on June 21. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything,” Nicki explained.

Nicki and Kenneth went public with their relationship late last year (2018). She made their romance Instagram official in December when she shared a series of photos that showed them cuddled up together on a romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos. “He want me to be his wife – his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned the post. Even before the couple obtained a marriage license, Nicki had often called Kenneth her husband.

Kenneth, who is featured in Nicki’s “MEGATRON” music video, has known the rapper since they were teenagers. The two dated as teens and Nicki’s referred to him as one of her “first loves,” TMZ previously reported when the romance first went public.

Kenneth, whose nickname is “Zoo,” also has a criminal history, according to his criminal record and mug shot, which are public records. He was reportedly convicted of attempted rape in 1995, stemming from an incident with a 16-year-old girl in 1994. He is now a registered sex offender.

Nicki and Kenneth have not yet revealed their honeymoon plans. In the meantime, congratulations to the happy couple!