15 Stars Who Still Haven’t Won Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, & More

The 62nd Grammy Awards dubbed a slew of new Grammy winning artists, and now that music’s big night is over, we’re looking back at some of the artists the Recording Academy has overlooked through the years!

On Jan. 26, the Recording Academy ushered in a slew of new and familiar faces to the coveted moniker of “Grammy Award winning artist!” Fans were so excited to see performances from the likes of Lizzo, BTS, and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and took over social media to congratulate their favorite artists’ deserved wins. But now that the night has wrapped up and the winners have been revealed, we’re taking note of some major artists who have yet to receive the honor. Some of these industry professionals may shock fans, as they have accumulated dozens of nominations over the years. But winning the trophy has eluded them time and again.

One such Country crooner who hasn’t achieved Grammy glory is Kenny Chesney. The “There Goes My Life” singer has been nominated for six Grammy Awards since 2004! His first nod came for a collaborative effort with Jimmie Buffett, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Toby Keith, and Clint Black on the tune “Hey Good Lookin’.” Although the group lost, Kenny did go on to earn a number of further collaborations and duo performances in the Country genre categories. His last nod was for Best Country Album in 2017 for Cosmic Hallelujah. With such a pedigree, Kenny is well on his way to a well earned Grammy.

Another shocking name added to the list of Grammy-less artists in “Firework” performer Katy Perry. Katy made a splash on the music scene when she came out with the song “I Kissed A Girl.” The track actually earned the artist her first Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Despite not winning the honor, Katy went on to accumulate 12 more nominations — 13 is her current career total. Her last two nods came in 2014 for Best Pop/Duo Performance for “Dark Horse” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Prism. With her track record, it’s only a matter of time before Katy finally gets the gold!

From Country and Pop to Rap and Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj‘s talents have yet to be recognized by the Recording Academy beyond a nomination. And Nicki has accrued 10 since her first nod in 2010. Just one year later, Nicki earned some of the biggest nominations, including New Artist, Album of the Year for Loud, Best Rap Performance for “Moment 4 Life,” and Best Rap Album for Pink Friday. Since then, Nicki has earned a slew of nods but a first win has evaded her. As her career continues to take shape, Nicki is bound for a Grammy win in the future.

There are far more artists where these came from! To see more famous names who have been omitted from Grammy glory click through the gallery above!