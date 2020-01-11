Jennifer Lopez Reveals She’s The New Face Of Versace & Wears Iconic Grammy Dress To Celebrate

Jennifer Lopez looks absolutely incredible in this new ad campaign for Versace, which includes another remixed version of her legendary green dress!

We can’t think of anyone better to be the face of Versace than Jennifer Lopez! The 50-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share the announcement, and stunned in the gorgeous new campaign. Sporting an updated version of her legendary jungle print dress, the updated version appeared to be a form-fitting cat-suit with the number’s iconic plunging neckline. The new outfit also introduced a blazer in the same print, perhaps making the look a little more office friendly (we kid). “I am so excited I can finally reveal that I am the face of the #VersaceSS20 campaign! ✨ Thank you to @Donatella_Versace and everyone at @Versace for your vision and collaboration,” she captioned the exciting announcement.

Jen’s post didn’t just feature the one pic, but four other insanely spicy photos taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. All from the line’s spring 2020 collection, her toned body, sculpted legs and tight abs were on full-display in a sequin red mini that looked perfect for the Super Bowl! The third image featured Jennifer in another remix of one of the brand’s most iconic looks: a black blazer with gold buttons. This version featured a low cut, showing off her cleavage, along with slightly accented shoulder-puffs and a thin black belt.

Each of the campaign images featured computerized imagery over top and behind her, seemingly taking inspiration from her 1999 video “If You Had My Love” directed by Paul Hunter. “The #VersaceSS20 campaign imagery depicts vanity and uncensored expression as a form of self-love,” the brand explained on their own Instagram account, featuring a pic of the star in another version of the green dress with long sleeves and a high neck.

Jennifer made headlines worldwide when she wore the original kimono style, deep-v gown to the 2000 Grammy’s with then-boyfriend Diddy, 50. Though it’s been two decades, the dress has become one of — if not the best-known — red carpet moment of all time! The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer literally broke the internet back when she wore a slightly edited version to close Versace’s show at Milan Fashion Week and miraculously looked better in the dress nearly 20 years later! Known simply as “the green dress,” the sexy number has remained synonymous with Jennifer who rocked it on Saturday Night Live not once, but twice — and also in a catsuit format for her 2014 video “I Luh Ya Papi.”