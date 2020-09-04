As a mother of two, Halle Berry, 54, understands the challenges of having children stay at home all day amid the pandemic. So, to shake things up a bit, the Grammy-winning actress swapped a dumbbell with her son Maceo, 6, for an “at home kiddie workout”! On Sept. 4, the fitness queen shared a video of herself squatting away while holding her son, all while flexing her biceps on us.

“Happy #FitnessFriday!,” Halle wrote in the caption of her clip, using her standard opener for the weekly workout-related posts that she posts on Fridays. The actress continued, “With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged. So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout! Fun for him and *necessary* for me ! Check stories for my exclusive at home kiddie workout! [laughing face emoji] – Enjoy the long weekend!”

While Maceo was the guest star of Halle’s #FitnessFriday post this week, another familiar face in her workout videos and photos is her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY talked with Peter about Halle’s workout ethic in March of 2020, and he revealed how far his celebrity client really pushes herself! “It’s like the Navy SEALS, they have a 40% rule, and I shared that a lot with her. I think when you literally feel like you’re going to pass out and you’re going to faint, you’re actually only 40% there,” Peter told us.

“You actually have 60 percent more that you can actually dish out,” Peter continued. “It’s just that mind-body barrier that sometimes you’re trapped in. I think with her, that’s what we did. We really used that every time at the end of her training, no matter what it was, and eventually, she just was like, ‘Okay, I can clearly see I’m getting better at this now.’”

Peter added that they “work out anywhere between four to five days a week on average.” These workouts vary as he explained, “Sometimes the workouts are 20-30 minutes long, sometimes they’re 45 minutes, sometimes they’re an hour and a half. There’s been many cases there was two-hour long workouts because we’re doing several disciplines. We’re doing martial arts, and we’re doing fitness at the same time. That fluctuate, can change based on her schedule.” The trainer even broke down how Halle achieves her rock-hard abs, which you can read more about here!