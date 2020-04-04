Halle Berry, 53, Shows Off Her Toned Arms & Recommends Her Favorite Workouts As She Gets Fit

Even in quarantine, Halle Berry looks incredible! The actress posted a sweat-glistening photo and showed off her incredible figure while working out.

Halle Berry has declared “quarantine is a b***h!” The 53-year-old took to Instagram on April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic to share a sweaty workout pic. “Better late than never 😉 – Happy #FitnessFriday,” Halle began. “#quarantine is a bitch! This week has been extra crazy for me… I just turned in the first cut of my film and directorial debut #Bruised tonight!! 🍾 Excited to celebrate, but for now I want to take it alllll the way back with you.” The actress, whose ‘Fitness Friday’ posts are super popular, then added that she was posting something “extra special” to her IGTV. “Fitness Friday Classics! These are my and @peterleethomas’s favorite workouts from the past 2 years. Take a walk down memory lane, take these workouts into the weekend with us and get ready to feel the 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote. “Most importantly? Stay home, stay clean and stay FIT AND HEALTHY!”

The snap shows Halle and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas working their arms. The Academy Award winner rocked a black tank top, black Alo Yoga tights and grey Alo sneakers. She wore her hair out, but kept her luscious brunette tresses out of her face with a black bandana. Over on her IGTV, she posted a compilation of her favorite workouts, revealing some of her top moves include burpees, push ups, and free weights. We seriously can’t believe she’s 53!

In the second week of quarantine, Halle attempted to lift her fans’ spirits a bit by sharing a happy, makeup-free photo of herself along with one of her favorite recipes. The actress looked as gorgeous as ever as she smiled in the photo while wearing a headscarf and holding up a plate that had a piece of keto-friendly cheesy bacon ranch chicken on it. “Welcome back to another #FitnessFriday, #Quarantine edition. I’m on day 15 and my head scarf game is strong right now (who has time for a hair do?) 😂,” she captioned the March 27 pic.

This isn’t the first time Halle has shared a photo of herself at home in quarantine so she can help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The day before her latest post, on Mar. 26, she posted a closeup pic of herself with a different headscarf on as she held up a glass of wine. “Wine…Because no great story started with a salad. 🍷,” she cheekily captioned it.