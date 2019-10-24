Celine Dion, 51, Shows How Much Twin Sons Have Grown Up With Rare Photos On Their 9th Birthday

Happy ninth birthday to Nelson and Eddy Angélil! Celine Dion celebrated her twin sons’ big day with an Instagram photoshoot, giving fans a rare glimpse at her boys. They look so grown up!

Wow, time flies! Celine Dion‘s twin sons, Nelson and Eddy Angélil, are already nine years old, and feels like they were just born yesterday! The boys, whom she shares with her late husband, René Angélil, are the stars of Celine’s October 23 Instagram post, posing for two, absolutely adorable pro photos. In the first pic, Nelson and Eddy are posing back to back with their arms crossed, looking like they’re about to say “and you’re watching Disney Channel.” In the second pic, the boys are making goofy faces, sticking out their tongues and crossing their eyes. CLICK HERE to see Celine’s pics of her sons!

She really adores those kiddos. She captioned the birthday post, “Des rires en double et deux fois plus d’amour. Bon 9e anniversaire, Nelson et Eddy ! Je suis tellement fière de mes garçons… – Je vous adore, Maman xx… Double the laughter and double the love. Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you! – Mom xx…” So sweet! Celine rarely shares photos of her sons on social media, and keeps them largely out of the spotlight altogether. So fans were so excited to see the boys all grown up, and looking so happy at nine years old. “That’s incredible – one looks just like you and the other Renee,” one of Celine’s followers commented. Another fan wrote, “Ohh they look like really nice and funny boys. Can imagine how proud you are.”

Their father tragically died in 2016 after an arduous battle with cancer. After his death, Celine opened up about how she and her little boys, as well as her now 18-year-old son René-Charles Angelil, coped. “I organize myself to not feel lonely,” she told The Sun at the time. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them… I need them close. When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to [René] with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them, in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”