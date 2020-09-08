See Pics
Gavin Rossdale, 54, Plays Tennis Shirtless On Labor Day: Plus, More Hunks Exercising Without Shirts

gavin rossdale
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gavin Rossdale in a black mask seen on Labor day at a tennis court with his celebrity tennis coach, Coach Patrick. Gavin works up a good sweat after being on vacation for a month in Malibu and is seen with his tennis coach. The Bush front man takes off his shirt as he feels the record breaking heat from Labor day weekend.
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Matt Damon enjoys a family beach day surfing with his wife Luciana Barroso and kids in Malibu.
Gavin Degraw kept up with his fitness over Labor Day Weekend! The rocker beat the brutal Cali heat for some tennis practice on Sept. 7.

Gavin Rossdale’s muscles were on full display as he squeezed in some tennis practice on Labor Day. Gavin wore nothing but a pair of shorts and sneakers to hit the tennis court, and despite the soaring temperatures in California, he put in the work while running around the court. Gavin wore sunglasses and a sweat band around his forehead, but definitely looked to be feeling the hot temps as he practiced with his tennis coach.

Gavin Rossdale goes shirtless to practice some tennis. (BACKGRID)

The tennis practice came after Gavin spent several weeks vacationing in Malibu, but he certainly didn’t seem to let himself go while enjoying some rest and relaxation! During the trip, the rocker was photographed hanging out with a gorgeous blonde woman at the end of August. The sighting came after his split from girlfriend Natalie Golba, who he broke up with earlier this year.

Before Natalie, Gavin dated another model, Sophia Thomalla. Before that, he was famously married to Gwen Stefani from 2002 until their very public divorce in 2015. In a July 2020 interview with The Guardian, Gavin admitted that the “gross and lopsided spectre” of the split playing out in the media was the “most embarrassing” moment of his life.

gavin rossdale gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale attend the Venice Film Festival in 2011. (AP)

Of course, the reason for the massive interest in Gwen and Gavin’s split was due to cheating reports, as well as Gwen moving on with another famous star, Blake Shelton. At the time, Blake was also dealing with the aftermath of his own split (from Miranda Lambert), and the singers bonded while filming The Voice in the fall of 2015. By the beginning of 2016, they had gone public with their relationship, and weren’t shy about discussing how they “saved” each other in interviews.

It took several years, but Gwen and Gavin appear to have now gotten to an amicable place when it comes to co-parenting their three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. However, Gavin admitted that the custody arrangement was a bit of a struggle at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. While he was in California, Blake and Gwen were in Oklahoma.

So, while the kids stayed with Gavin for the first two weeks of quarantine, they then left to join their mom hundreds of miles away. “It’s a real big dilemma,” he said in April. “It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents.” Luckily, Gavin was eventually able to reunite with the boys again this summer.