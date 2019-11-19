Celine Dion Reveals Whether She’d Ever Get Married Again After Husband Rene Angelil’s Death

Nearly four years after the sad death of her husband, Celine Dion is opening up about the possibility of marrying again and whether or not there’s somebody special in her life right now.

Celine Dion, 51, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Nov. 18, and answered a caller’s question about life after the death of her husband, Rene Angelil, in Jan. 2016. The caller asked whether or not Celine is currently dating anyone, and if she thinks she’d ever get married again. The singer was extremely open and honest with her answer, as she confirmed, “I don’t have a boyfriend.” However, she also made it clear that she’s not completely shutting out the idea of finding love again.

“It doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life,” Celine continued. “If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great because I’m still in love. I’ve been living all my life with Rene, he’s still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I’m so passionate about life and I’m so lucky to have my three beautiful sons. But I keep everything open, if it happens. I’m not looking for that. I think it’s something that happens and it comes and you feel it. Right now, if I had someone in my life, I would tell you, because I’ve been an open book all my life.”

Celine and Rene worked together professionally, starting from when she was just 12 years old (he was 38 at the time). Eventually, their professional relationship turned romantic when Celine was 20, and they got engaged on her 25th birthday. They were married for more than 20 years when Rene died from throat cancer on Jan. 14, 2016.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, there were rumors that Celine was dating one of her best friends after they were photographed holding hands together. However, she set the record straight on that in her WWHL interview, as well. “We’re best friends, we’re in show business, and the tabloids and this industry are made for that,” Celine said. “He’s my best friend and we have a good time together. It feels like, today, you cannot have a man holding your hand! They don’t know anything about him, until one day, I said…he’s gay. He’s not my boyfriend! Calm dow. I’m not trying to hide here, everything’s cool. But we can hold hands, calm down, people!”