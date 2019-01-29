Celine Dion, 50, Slams Fans For Shaming Her Slim Frame & Possibly Dating Dancer Pepe Munoz, 34

Celine Dion fearlessly opened up about the criticism she’s been receiving over her thin body and addressed the rumors that she’s dating her younger dancer, Pepe Munoz, in a new interview.

Celine Dion, 50, spoke out about body shamers and those never-ending rumors that she’s dating her much younger dancer, Pepe Munoz, 34, in a new interview with The Sun, and she didn’t hold anything back. The songstress’ thin frame has seemed to become more apparent since she changed up her wardrobe ensembles to choices that reveal more skin, but she’s happy with it and has a clear message to the haters: if you don’t like it, let it be.

“The way that we used to work before was more conservative,” she explained in the interview, while also pointing out that her choices are not about “trying to take chances” but more about helping her “feel attractive”. “I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy,” she continued. “If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture. If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

In addition to standing up for her fashion, Celine made sure to set the record straight about her relationship with Pepe, who has been working with her for two years. One of the first and most important things she wanted to reiterate about the hunky man in question is that he’s not taking the place of her late husband, Rene Angelil, who passed away of cancer three years ago at the age of 73. Rene discovered Celine when she was just 12-years-old and became the first man she ever kissed and loved. “The press said, ‘Oh my God, Rene just passed and now there’s another man’,” she said about the first time she was spotted with Pepe in public. “Yeah, there’s another man in my life but not THE man in my life.”

Celine went on to explain how her relationship with Pepe evolved over the years and insisted they’re now “best friends”. “We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved,” she said. “But when people started to take pictures and it was like, ‘Who’s that guy? Rene?’ Let’s not mix everything.” The singer then pointed out that an affectionate Pepe is with her all the time because he helps her with her styling and training. “We’re friends, we’re best friends,” she said. “Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.”

It turns out the dating rumors about her and Pepe don’t even bother her. “I don’t mind because he’s handsome and he’s my best friend,” she admitted. When asked if she was single, Celine slowly but surely confirmed that she is. “I am,” she said. “By the way, when I say, ‘I am single,’ please, leave me alone. Thanks.”

Whether she’s praised or criticized over her professional and/or personal life, Celine is embracing the current state of her life and is grateful for everything she’s been through. She feels the present moment is “the wind beneath my wings” and is genuinely content. “To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it,” she said. “It’s all new. It’s like I’m having a second wind — 50 has been great for me.”