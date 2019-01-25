Celine Dion Goes Braless In Plunging Jumpsuit — Do You Love Or Loathe Her Look?

Celine Dion absolutely lives for Paris Fashion Week and she wore her most daring outfit yet on Jan. 25. You’ve got to see her plunging braless dramatic black jumpsuit.

Holy moly! Celine Dion may be 50 but her body looks half her age in a stunning outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. The songbird absolutely lives for fierce cutting edge fashion and took her style to a bold new level in a dramatic braless black jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline that displayed tons of cleavage. Yet there was a black sheer panel that went between her breasts for an extra edgy effect. Wow…just wow.

Celine showed off the bold look while leaving the Crillon Hotel in Paris alongside her BFF and backup dancer Pepe Munoz, 34. Her ensemble featured wide puffed up fabric on her shoulders and wide legged pants that narrowed at her ankles. The jumpsuit featured silver glittering stars on her left shoulder for some shiny bling. Since the outfit was so incredibly extra, the “Power of Love” singer went all in with a black PVC hat that featured a black veil over her face and Celine added black shades with shiny silver frames. This outfit was SO well thought out and executed. Bravo Celine, Bravo.

The musical superstar dressed to impress as she was on the way to a meeting at the Paris offices of designer Alexandre Vauthier. She attended his haute couture show on Jan. 22 where she risked a major wardrobe malfunction in a dramatic black gown with a massive keyhole cutout on the front. While it was sexy and displayed cleavage, Pepe had to lean over and pull the fabric closer into her chest to avoid having a nip slip, as Celine wore yet another braless outfit.

While most people wouldn’t be thrilled with a guy getting that up close and personal — especially while seated in the front row with a throng of photographers capturing the moment — Celine was grateful for Pepe’s fashion intervention. She smiled and placed her hand lovingly on his arm to thank him for protecting her modesty. Fortunately he was also by her side on Friday in case her plunging jumpsuit had any wardrobe malfunctions.