Naomi Campbell, 50, Welcomes Her First Baby: ‘So Honored’ To Have This ‘Little Blessing’

For the first time ever, Naomi Campbell is a mom! The supermodel welcomed a ‘gentle soul’ into the world and said she’s never felt such a ‘great love’ in her life.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Naomi Campbell, 50, announced on Tuesday (May 18) with an Instagram post. The fashion icon and runway legend posted a picture of her holding her newborn infant’s adorable feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

The news was greeted by joy and love from Naomi’s friends. “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Im so happy for you mama!!!!” wrote Gabrielle Union. “omg congratulations. God bless you,” added Ana Paula Junqueira. “oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!” added Zoe Saldana. “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day??” added fashion designer Marc Jacobs “How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.” Eva Herzigova, who also knows what it’s like to be a glam model and a mom, wrote, “Welcome little angel! What wonderful news. Enjoy my darling. And bless you both!” Many others filled the comments section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages.

Naomi wasn’t forthcoming with the sex of the child, or who the father is, or how she was able to keep this pregnancy (surrogacy?) under wraps. She tagged her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, in the post, perhaps happy to share the news that Valerie is now a grandmother.

Naomi did speak in 2017 about how she always pictured herself starting a family. “I think about having children all the time,” she told the Evening Standard, though she said that wasn’t in a rush at the time. “But now, with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.” During the chat, the topic of adopting or having IVF (In vitro fertilization) came up. “Maybe,” she said teasingly before becoming serious. “Maybe. Maybe.” She did say she didn’t fancy being a single parent. “I do want a father figure. I think it’s important. … It’s the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you.”