Naomi Campbell spilled her life-long secret for skin that defies age! Get the catwalk queen’s step-by-step skincare guide.

Naomi Campbell recently rang in her 50th birthday, but looks like she just celebrated her 21st birthday thanks to a meticulous skincare system. The supermodel revealed this step-by-step guide in a “10-Minute Beauty Routine” video for Vogue, uploaded on June 15. The foundation for her ageless skin lies in one product: moisturizer. “I’ve been taking care of my skin since I was a child because my mother always told me I had to moisturize, both face and body. I used to use my mother’s product when I was child,” Naomi explained in her bathroom, where she demonstrated her face routine.

However, to kick-start her routine for Vogue, Naomi began with a spritz of La Roche-Posay’s Serozinc Face Toner. “First, I always use zinc,” Naomi explained, since the product contains zinc sulfate. Naomi then took a microneedle roller to her face, which creates little injuries on the skin that is believed among skincare enthusiasts to help collagen production. “This one is from the doctor, so the needles are a little longer than the ones you can get,” Naomi clarified in the video.

She then moved on to her first serum. “I like the skin to be shiny and dewy. I don’t like skin to be matte and dry,” Naomi told viewers. She means it — the model even applied a second serum, to which she added vitamin E oil, “a drop” of hyaluronic acid, and vitamin c powder mix. Naomi applied this mix to both her “face and neck” in upwards motions, and with her skincare products properly soaked in, she proceeded with her makeup routine. You can watch the rest of the video above!

Naomi doesn’t need to rely on the sole help of a dermatologist for a flawless complexion — she truly is the do-it-yourself queen. The famed fashionista proved this to be true by photographing and styling her own cover for the 50th anniversary issue of Essence, which she shot right from her own home. Naomi shared a photo of the cover on May 5, right before celebrating her own 50th anniversary (with herself) on May 22!