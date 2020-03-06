Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed a family outing to the grocery store on March 5, where they were joined by two of her sons, Apollo and Zuma.

Gwen Stefani’s sons, Apollo Rossdale, 6, and Zuma Rossdale, 11, looked so grown up as they joined their mom and her famous boyfriend, Blake Shelton, for an outing to the grocery store on March 5. The happy family was photographed walking through the parking lot, with Gwen holding tight to Apollo’s hand. The singer wore red sweatpants and a white, long-sleeved shirt, with her hair pulled back in a bun, and Blake rocked his signature jeans and short-sleeved button down combination. The group was all smiles as they chatted and walked to the store.

Gwen’s oldest son, Kingston Rossdale, 13, was not with the group for the trip to the grocery store. However, the other two boys looked so mature, with Zuma almost the same height as his mom! Apollo just celebrated his sixth birthday on Feb. 28, and has grown up before our eyes over the last several years. The birthday boy was just one and a half years old when Gwen and the boys’ dad, Gavin Rossdale, broke up in 2015. She started dating Blake just a few months after that, so Apollo has really grown up with Blake as a second father figure.

Their close relationship is often documented on Gwen’s social media page. She’s posted various videos of Blake and Apollo goofing off together, and at Apollo’s birthday party, she posted the sweetest selfie of herself, Blake and her little boy.

Blake was actually going through his own divorce — from Miranda Lambert — when he connected with Gwen in 2015. They were both coaches on The Voice at the time, and bonded over their mutual heartbreak. They’ve been together ever since, and clearly, Blake has become like a member of the family!