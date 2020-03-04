Get a room you two! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton acted all lovey dovey with one another during their romantic outing in Los Angeles.

Could these two be any more in love? (Insert Chandler Bing voice from Friends here). Gwen Stefani, 50, looked happy as can be while cozying up with her main squeeze Blake Shelton, 43, at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 29. The longtime couple took PDA to a whole new level during their sunny outing by holding each other tightly in many different positions. The “Hollaback Girl” singer at one point gazed up at her country crooner beau while wearing a “Nobody But You” hooded sweater, named after the duet she sang with him! She paired the relaxed look with colorful pants and sneakers with her beach blonde hair up in a bun. Gwen also accessorized the ensemble with a pair of stunner shades and a bunch of necklaces that drooped all the way down to her chest.

Blake, meanwhile, dressed in his usual comfy fashion in a blue button down shirt, faded jeans, boots and a baseball cap. He looked equally as happy to be with her as she was with him during their time out in La La land. They were also spotted warmly embracing with a big hug while grinning from ear to ear at one another. He got up close and personal with the Grammy winner even further by putting his hands around her waist side from the back as they took the day in. Aww!

The singing duo had a bunch of really amazing moments happen between them during the month of February. Gwen wished her “angel boy” Apollo (who she shares with ex-husband Gavis Rossdale, 54), a happy 6th birthday on Friday, February, 28, on Instagram that included a snap of the three of them happily smiling for the camera.

The crowd went wild on Wednesday, February 19, when Gwen & Blake took to the stage during her Las Vegas residency where they performed their song “Nobody But You”! Here’s hoping these amazing life moments between them keep coming!