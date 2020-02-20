Couple goals! Blake Shelton supported Gwen Stefani at her Las Vegas residency on Feb. 19, and even surprised the audience by coming onstage to sing the pair’s duet, ‘Nobody But You’!

The chemistry between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani was undeniable as they performed together during the Feb. 19 show of her Las Vegas residency. The crowd went absolutely wild when Blake showed up so the lovebirds could sing their 2019 duet, “Nobody But You.” They gazed into each other’s eyes as they belted out the love song, which was featured on Blake’s December album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. At the end of the performance, Gwen pulled Blake in for a hug, then jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist with excitement.

Gwen looked happy and healthy during her set, despite recently having to cancel several shows due to an unknown illness. The first announcement was made on Feb. 5, when Gwen revealed on Twitter that she was “under the weather” and unable to perform her Feb. 7 show. At the time, she expected to be back for the next concert on Feb. 8, but wound up having to cancel that show, as well as the ones on Feb. 12 and Feb. 14. She returned to the stage on Feb. 15. This leg of the residency has two more shows on Feb. 21 and 22. The final leg will begin on May 1 and wrap on May 16.

Before Gwen’s mystery illness hit, she and Blake attended the 2020 Grammy Awards together on Jan. 26. After walking the red carpet, they took the stage to sing “Nobody But You” toward the beginning of the award show. In 2019, they spent several weeks on television together, as they were both coaches on season 17 of The Voice.

Blake will return for The Voice’s 18th season, which premieres on Feb. 24. However, Gwen will not be returning, and Nick Jonas will take her place. Of course, since she and Blake spend so much time together, we don’t doubt that she’ll still make sure to show up on set every once in a while!