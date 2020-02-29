Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to celebrate her son Apollo’s sixth birthday by posting an adorable pic that showed the mother and son duo happily posing with Blake Shelton and a birthday cake.

Gwen Stefani, 50, celebrated her youngest son Apollo‘s sixth birthday with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, and a delicious looking cake! The singer shared the cutest pic to her Instagram on Feb. 28, and in it, the happy trio could be seen posing and smiling with the sugary treat that appeared to have Oreo cookies on top and read, “Happy Birthday Apollo” in colorful letters. “6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel 👼 boy 🙏🏻 #thankyouGOD #happybirthday #APOLLO GX,” Gwen captioned the adorable snapshot.

Fans were quick to respond to the post with their own birthday wishes for Apollo. “Happy Birthday to the cutest little nugget ever,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Happy bday lil homie Apollo. Get cupcake wasted 🥳🥳🥳.” “Omg this is so precious😍Happy birthday Apollo!!🎉🎈,” a third comment read. Several others left cake and party hat emojis.

In addition to Gwen, Apollo’s father Gavin Rossdale, 54, who also shares sons Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11, with the the No Doubt singer, took to Instagram to give a shout-out to the birthday boy. “my love turned 6 -endless magic endless joy endless nutella———apollo we all love you so much —-🖤 xx,” he captioned a series of pics that showed him in memorable moments with the his mini me.

It’s always great seeing Gwen and Blake’s kids growing up and celebrating milestones! From birthdays to fun outings to attending their parents’ concerts, we’ve seen many incredible pics over the years and look forward to seeing more!