See Pic
Hollywood Life

Gwen Stefani Wishes ‘Angel Boy’ Apollo Happy 6th Birthday With Blake Shelton — Pic

Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale
Shutterstock
gwen stefani zuma kingston apollo
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look extremely happy as they treat Gwen's kids to a day at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. Blake held on to apollo in a very fatherly way before boarding the alice in wonderland ride and enjoyed a nice ride on the matterhorn with gwen and her older boys Zuma and Kingston. Blake and Gwen smiled as they stared at each others eyes on the small world rides before heading to pizza port and having an early dinner. Gwen's father also joined the group Pictured: Gwen Stefani,Blake Shelton,Apollo Rossdale,Kingston Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale,Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Apollo Rossdale Kingston Rossdale Zuma Rossdale Ref: SPL1372567 121016 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer and busy mom Gwen Stefani films her boys Zuma and Apollo as the trio arrive at Westfield Mall on this rainy Friday morning. Gwen was filming Zuma give little Apollo a piggy back ride.Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Zuma Rossdale, Apollo RossdaleBACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer and busy mom Gwen Stefani films her boys Zuma and Apollo as the trio arrive at Westfield Mall on this rainy Friday morning. Gwen was filming Zuma give little Apollo a piggy back ride.Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Apollo RossdaleBACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to celebrate her son Apollo’s sixth birthday by posting an adorable pic that showed the mother and son duo happily posing with Blake Shelton and a birthday cake.

Gwen Stefani, 50, celebrated her youngest son Apollo‘s sixth birthday with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, and a delicious looking cake! The singer shared the cutest pic to her Instagram on Feb. 28, and in it, the happy trio could be seen posing and smiling with the sugary treat that appeared to have Oreo cookies on top and read, “Happy Birthday Apollo” in colorful letters. “6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel 👼 boy 🙏🏻 #thankyouGOD #happybirthday #APOLLO GX,” Gwen captioned the adorable snapshot.

Fans were quick to respond to the post with their own birthday wishes for Apollo. “Happy Birthday to the cutest little nugget ever,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Happy bday lil homie Apollo. Get cupcake wasted 🥳🥳🥳.” “Omg this is so precious😍Happy birthday Apollo!!🎉🎈,” a third comment read. Several others left cake and party hat emojis.

In addition to Gwen, Apollo’s father Gavin Rossdale, 54, who also shares sons Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11, with the the No Doubt singer, took to Instagram to give a shout-out to the birthday boy. “my love turned 6 -endless magic endless joy endless nutella———apollo we all love you so much —-🖤 xx,” he captioned a series of pics that showed him in memorable moments with the his mini me.

It’s always great seeing Gwen and Blake’s kids growing up and celebrating milestones! From birthdays to fun outings to attending their parents’ concerts, we’ve seen many incredible pics over the years and look forward to seeing more!