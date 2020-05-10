Watch
Halle Berry’s Kids Nahla, 12, & Maceo, 6, Sweetly Embrace In Rare Video Of Them Together

Halle Berry took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to give a shout-out to ‘all the mothers’ with a darling clip of her own two kids, Nahla and Maceo lovingly hugging each other while holding flowers.

Halle Berry, 53, joined many other celeb moms when she wished a Happy Mother’s Day to her followers on the special holiday and she included a rare video of her adorable kids to go along with the well wishes. The actress shared a stunning clip that showed the back of her daughter Nahla, 12, and the back of her son Maceo, 6, as they sat together on the grass while hugging and holding flowers. Both of the adorable kids are barefoot in the post and Halle’s oldest is wearing a pretty white and purple floral dress and her youngest is wearing a white T-shirt.

“#HappyMothersDay to all the mothers! I believe that eventually, we will all come to understand that love heals everything, and love is ALL there is. These two are everything to me! ♥️” Halle captioned the memorable video. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the glimpse of her mini-mes and they made sure to leave leave some nice comments. “Beautiful family,” one wrote while many others wished her a Happy Mother’s Day too along with red heart emojis.

Before Halle’s latest post, she’s been sharing a lot of other pics and videos of her days in quarantine on her social media page. From giving her fans her favorite keto chicken recipe to posing for a makeup-free selfie that proves she embraces her natural beauty, the talented star knows how to keep her admirers entertained during their stay-at-home time. The fit beauty has also been recommending her favorite workouts while showing off her own incredible physique.

It’s always an awesome day when we get to see Halle enjoying her days as a mom despite self-isolation due to the coroanvirus pandemic. Here’s to hoping she has a wonderful Mother’s Day!