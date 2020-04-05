Watch
Halle Berry Claps Back At Haters Who Criticized Her Son, Maceo, 6, Wearing Heels: It’s ‘Harmless Fun’

Halle Berry took the time to respond to some critics who shared not-so-positive opinions about a video she posted that shows her six-year-old son Maceo going up the stairs while wearing his pajamas and heeled boots.

Halle Berry, 53, and her son Maceo, 6, had a little fun playing dress up while in quarantine last week, but not everyone thought it was funny or cute. The actress took to Instagram on Mar. 24 to share a video of the tot going up a flight of stairs while wearing blue and white plaid pajamas and what appears to be her off-white heeled boots and after some followers left some negative comments, she clapped back with some powerful responses.

“Quarantine Day 12,” Halle captioned the video before one fan responded with “she’s having the time of her life lol.” The protective mother made sure the fan was corrected though when she wrote back with, “well it’s a he (😂) and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!” Another similar follower comment said they they “hoped” the video was of Halle’s daughter Nahla, 12, but the award-winning star made sure to respond to that too.  “Harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me?” she asked the fan.

In addition to the critical comments, Halle received many positive ones as well and seemed to enjoy taking the time to answer fans during her time at home. The same week she posted her funny video of Maceo, she posted a gorgeous makeup-free photo of herself smiling and holding up a plate with a piece chicken she made. She wore a black head scarf in the snapshot and kept her locks down for the “Fitness Friday” post. She also shared the recipe for the chicken in her Instagram stories. “I’m on day 15 and my head scarf game is strong right now (who has time for a hair do?) 😂 – Since I don’t have my trusty spirit animal @peterleethomas with me right now, I thought I would give y’all one of my go-to #Keto recipes… Cheesy Bacon Ranch Chicken,” she wrote in the caption. “This baby is filling, easy to make, requires only a few ingredients and is next level DELICIOUS. If you want to see me make it for you, check stories to join the #QuarantineKitchen and let me know what you think! Happy Friday and HANG in there! ♥️”

We’re hoping to see more of Halle’s fun pics and videos from her quarantine time soon. It’s great to know she’s keeping herself busy and safe!