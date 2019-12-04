14 Best Celebrity Weddings Of 2019: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin & More

White dresses, bouquets, tuxes and more! There were so many beautiful, fun and unique weddings in 2019 and we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites.

What a year it has been for love and saying “I do!” So many celebs walked down the aisle and made it to the altar this year, sharing their affection with close family and friends in intimate ceremonies, or with huge receptions and hundreds of guests. A slew of celebs opted for traditional ceremonies, with the bride wearing white and the groom in his tux. Naturally, amid the traditional nods, each couple gave their own spin on the special day, making it wholly their own.

One such couple who truly left their own mark on their ceremony were Heidi Klum, 46, and her beau Tom Kaulitz, 30. The pair held their second wedding ceremony, surrounded by loved ones in Capri, Italy on Aug. 3. The pair first said “I do” in February when no one was looking. They reportedly got married in a secret ceremony in California on Feb. 22, a date that is meaningful for the couple as it marks the anniversary of when they first met. Their low-key February ceremony came just a few months after Tom got down on one knee in December 2018. The pair clearly couldn’t hide their love, or their lavish ceremony, as Heidi graced her guests in a flowing gown and veil. She later switched things up with a fitted dress, while Tom still looked dapper in a pair of white pants, dress shirt and blazer.

Another couple who opted for one ceremony, however, was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, and his love Lauren Hashian, 35. For this couple, walking down the aisle was a long time coming! The pair met in 2006 on the set of The Rock’s movie The Game Plan and he was immediately smitten. Following the finalization of his divorce from Dany Garcia, The Rock and Lauren took up together and have been in love ever since. Prior to their nuptials, they welcomed two daughters into the world — Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. Their Aug. 18 wedding took place in the tropical, romantic location of Hawaii, where they had an intimate, outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends. How sweet!

Naturally, the wedding so many fans had been waiting for finally happened at the end of September. Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin‘s, 23, second wedding ceremony on Sept. 30 was picture perfect. The couple, who wed in a courthouse one year earlier, finally had the opportunity to share their love with family and friends. The high-profile couple exchanged their “I dos” in front of 154 guests at Somerset Chapel in the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Hailey looked gorgeous in her Virgil Abloh designed wedding gown, while Justin looked so dapper in his tux. The entire occasion was truly romantic!

Clearly, this year’s weddings have truly been special. Fans loved seeing these romances blossom in the public eye, culminating in their favorite, A-list couples exchanging “I dos.” To check out more of the best celebrity weddings of the year, click through the gallery above!