Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Married: He Secretly Weds Lauren Hashian After 11 Years Together

The Rock is a married man! The legendary entertainer officially wed his longtime love, Lauren Hashian, in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony on Aug. 18.

Congratulations are in order for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his gorgeous wife, Lauren Hashian — the two tied the knot in Hawaii on Aug. 18! The Rock took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a photo of himself and Lauren together on their wedding day. “We Do,” he captioned the sweet images. “August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika’i (blessed).” Lauren and The Rock have been dating since 2008, so this wedding has certainly been a long time coming, but fans had no idea it would be happening this weekend! SEE THE WEDDING PHOTOS HERE.

Lauren and The Rock looked so incredibly happy in their wedding day photos. Her white dress featured a plunging neckline and a sheer train, with a lacy design throughout. It hugged her body to perfection. She completed her bridal look with her hair parted down the middle and styled in simple curls. Meanwhile, The Rock looked comfy and wedding casual in a pair of white slacks and a white button-down. Of course, he left several buttons undone to reveal his chiseled chest!

The Rock and Lauren first met on the set of The Game Plan in 2006, but they didn’t get together until a few months after after his 2007 split from Dany Garcia. The newlyweds already have two children together — a daughter, Jasmine, 3, and another daughter, Tiana, 1. It’s unclear how the girls were involved in the wedding, but we can only imagine that they looked absolutely adorable! The Rock also has a daughter, Simone, 18, with Dany.

Immediately after The Rock posted his wedding day Instagram photo, fans began flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Considering these two never even formally announced an engagement, these nuptials definitely came when we least expected it!