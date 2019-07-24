30+ Cocktails For National Tequila Day 2019: Delish Margaritas, Palomas & More To Celebrate
If you needed an excuse to drink tequila, here’s A LOT of them! We’re celebrating National Tequila Day with some incredible cocktails!
La Quebrada Available at BOA Steakhouse, Los Angeles & Santa Monica
1.5 oz DeLeón Platinum Tequila
1 oz Campari
.5 oz Passion Fruit
.5 oz Lime Juice
.25 oz Agave
Pineapple Fizz
1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila
¾ part fresh pineapple juice
½ part fresh lime juice
¼ part agave syrup
1 dash Angostura® bitters
Splash of seltzer
Pineapple chunks
Combine all ingredients except seltzer in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and add a splash of seltzer. Garnish with a pineapple chunk skewer and a pineapple leaf.
Smokin’ Greens Available At Petite Taqueria, Los Angeles
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Ancho Reyes
Orange
Lime
Agave
Cilantro
Mesa Mule Available At SHOREbar Santa Monica
Casamigos Reposado Tequila
Passion Fruit
Housemade Ginger Beer
Jalapeno
Shaken and served tall on the rocks.
Lavender Spritzer
2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
1.5 oz. Lavender syrup
.5 oz. Fresh lemon juice
.5 oz. Grapefruit juice
2 Dashes lavender bitters
Top off with grapefruit soda water
Add all ingredients into a shaker and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a lavender sprig and lemon peel.
Tequila Herradura Pomegranate Mule
2 parts Herradura Silver
1 part pomegranate juice
3 parts ginger beer
½ part fresh lime juice
Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake hard so that some of the ice melts, then strain over fresh ice. Garnish.
Love and Lust
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
2 oz Fresh watermelon juice
.15 oz Fresh lime
4 Fresh basil leaves
Fresh black pepper drops
Watermelon slice for garnish
Simple syrup to taste
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a watermelon slice.
Blood Orange Paloma Available At Bodega Negra in NYC, Courtesy of Inigo Salazar, Beverage Director
1.5 oz Don Julio Reposado
1.5 oz Blood Orange Juice
.5 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Agave
Club Soda
Salt & Paprika
In a tin with ice, combine all ingredients excluding the club soda and shake. Strain over fresh ice in a paprika salt rimmed glass. Top with club soda and garnish with a blood orange wheel.
Heritage Margarita
2 oz Patrón Estate Release
.75 oz Patrón Citronge Orange
.5 oz Persian lime juice
.25 oz Simple syrup
Key lime wheel for garnish
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with a key lime wheel.
Coral Pink Sands Margarita From Outrigger Guam Beach Resort
1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz. Cointreau
4 oz. Fresh Sweet and Sour
Fresh Lime “Squeeze”
Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Rim
Fresh Lime Wheel Garnish
Red Coral Tuile Garnish
Ingredients are mixed into a mixing glass with portions above. Shaken vigorously and poured over ice in glass with Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Rim. Garnished with a lime wheel and Red Coral Tuile.
Tiger Balm Available at Chinese Tuxedo
2 oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco
.75 oz Lime Juice
.75 oz Grapefruit Szechuan Oleo Saccharum
Soda
Glass: Collins
Garnish: Dehydrated lime wheel/Tajin
Add ingredients to tin, shake/strain, top with soda, garnish with a lime wheel and a pinch of Tajin.
Total Tropicalism Available at Gitano Jungle Room
2oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco
.5oz Ginger
.75oz Lemon
.75oz Honey
Glass: Absinthe Rinsed Rocks Glass
Shake and Strain into Rocks Glass. Top with Mezcal. Garnish with Charred Lemon Wheel and Umbrella.
El Chapo Available At The NICE GUY, Los Angeles
Casamigos mezcal
Dimmi Liquore Di Milano
Watermelon
Lime
Agave
Shaken and served on a large rock.
Casa Lychee Martini
2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
1.5 oz. Lychee Liqueur
1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
.5 oz. Ginger Syrup
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
4 Basil Leaves
Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle the herbs, add ice and shake vigorously for 10–12 seconds. Fine strain into a martini glass and garnish with a large basil leaf through skewer.
Paloma Spritz from The Pier House in Venice, CA
Mezcal El Silencio Espadin
Reposado Tequila
Grapefruit
Sparkling Rose
Salt
Margarita Guabanero Available at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
2 oz Tequila “Centenario Añejo”
1/2 oz Lime juice,
1 oz Cointreau,
2 ½ oz Guanabana Pulp Concentrate,
2 Slices of Habanero
Tajin
Run a lime wedge around the rim of a glass and dip in “Tajin.” Fill the glass with ice. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add tequila, Cointreau, Guanabana pulp concentrate, slices of Habanero and lime juice. Shake to combine. Strain the cocktail over the prepared glass and garnish with a lime wedge. *The Habanero is just to leave a special flavor, do not leave the slices in the glass.*
Rosa Picante at Bodega South Beach
0.75 oz of Lime Juice
0.75 oz of Agave
1.75 oz of Casamigos Tequila
1 oz of Watermelon Juice
1 Muddled Jalapeño
3 Dashes of Hellfire Bitters
1 Watermelon Sliver for Garnish
1 Basil Leaf for Garnish
Served margarita style. Combine the lime juice, agave, tequila, watermelon juice, muddled jalapeño and bitters in a shaker. Shake vigorously. Pour into a salt rimmed rocks glass over ice cubes. Garnish with basil leaf and a sliver of watermelon.
Italian Margarita from Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks
1.5oz Margaritaville Calypso Coconut Tequila
.75oz Amaretto Liquor
3.5oz Margaritaville Margarita Mix
Toasted Coconut Flakes and Lime Wedge (for garnish)
Rim a glass with toasted coconut. Fill glass with ice. Combine ingredients in a shaker. Strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lime wedge (optional).
The Vagabond from The Wayfarer in NYC
Mezcal
Milagro Silver Tequila
Green Chartreuse
Jalapeno-infused aperol
Fresh squeezed lime Juice
Dash of Grapefruit Bitters
Nosotros Eastside
2 oz Nosotros Tequila Blanco ⅓ oz agave syrup
¾ oz fresh lime juice
3 muddled cucumber slices
5 muddled mint leaves
Pineapple Ginger Margarita Available At The Lobby Bar at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami, FL
1.5oz Patron Silver Tequila
0.75oz Patron Citronge Pineapple
0.5oz Roasted Pineapple Syrup
0.5oz Ginger Cinnamon Syrup
0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice
I love you but we cantaloupe Available At Ember Miami
1.5oz tequila
1oz banana pepper and sage shrub
2oz cantaloupe juice
.5oz lime juice
.5oz simple syrup
3-4 dash house herb bitters
Shake and strain over ice and garnish with a piece of tajin spiced cantaloupe.
Sparkling Lime Margarita
1 lime
1 oz. Cointreau
3 oz. tequila
Spindrift Lime
Ice
Add ice, Cointreau, tequila, and fresh squeezed lime juice to a shaker. Shake well. Salt the rim of two low glasses and fill with ice. Pour shaker evenly between the glasses. Top with Spindrift Lime to taste
The Paloma
2 parts Altos Plata
½ part fresh lime juice
½ part agave syrup
3 parts fresh grapefruit juice
Grapefruit (for the garnish)
Mix all ingredients except grapefruit juice in a glass. Fill with ice and finish with grapefruit juice. Garnish with half slice of pink grapefruit.
Tequila Avión’s Spicy Cucumber Margarita
2 Parts Avión Silver
1 Fresh Lime Juice
1 Part Agave Nectar
Slices of Cucumber & Jalapeño
Muddle 1-2 thin slices of jalapeño pepper in the bottom of a cocktail shaker with the lime and agave nectar juices. Add the tequila and a handful of ice. Shake and strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with thinly sliced cucumbers and jalapeños.
The Scarlet Macaw Available at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami, FL
2 oz Tequila (Distilled from blue agave)
¾ oz Hibiscus syrup
¾ oz Lime juice Fill with GF soda, (Q brand)
Glass: Pilsner Garnish: Pink Himalayan salted rim and lime wheel
Prepare glass with salted rim on the outer part of it before you begin mixing your ingredients. Mix your key ingredients: Spirit, sweetner and sour. Then pour over fresh ice and then top with grapefruit soda.
Margarita Al Pastor Created by Natalie Migliarini, Beautiful Booze
2 ounces Corralejo Silver
8 pieces charred pineapple
1 ounce chile syrup
½ ounce agave syrup
1 ounce lime juice
Rim your glass with salt. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish & Enjoy!
Noble Paloma
2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila
1 oz lime juice
1 oz grapefruit juice
0.5 oz agave nectar
Sparkling water
Grapefruit wedge
Place Casa Noble, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and agave nectar into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice (salt or lime-and-chili powder rim optional), top with sparkling water, and swirl. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.
Piñarindo from Cantina Rooftop in New York City
2oz Silver Tequila
1oz Tamarind Puree
1oz Pineapple Puree
3/4oz Lime Juice
3/4oz Agave
3 Slices of Fresh Jalapeño
Chile de Árbol
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add silver tequila, tamarind and pineapple puree, lime juice and agave. Add sliced jalapeno to cocktail ingredients and shake. Pour strained cocktail into coupe glass rimmed with Chile de arbol.
Sweet Heat Margarita
2 oz Tanteo® Jalapeño Tequila
1 oz fresh lime juice
½ oz Agave nectar
4-5 muddled raspberries
Muddle raspberries and combine other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and double strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with raspberry skewer.
Mango Margarita From Casa Bocado
1.5 oz jalapeño infused tequila
.75 oz ancho reyes
1 oz mango purée
.75 oz lime juice
Combine ingredients in shaker with ice, shake and strain into rocks glass with tamarind salt on half of the rim and jalapeño wheel garnish.
Tommy’s Margarita from BLT Prime
Milagro Silver Tequila
Agave nectar
Fresh lime juice
Passione Ardente from Casa Nonna in NYC
JAJA Tequila
Monkey Shoulder
Fresh Muddled Jalapeno
Lime Juice
Passion Fruit Puree
Corralejo Spicy Pineapple Paloma
2 ounces Corralejo Silver
½ ounce grapefruit juice
½ ounce lime juice
½ sliced Serrano pepper
¾ ounce agave syrup
Pineapple soda (to top)
Tajín (for rim)
Rim your glass with Tajín. Add all ingredients except the bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain into your glass over fresh ice. Top with pineapple soda. Garnish & Enjoy!
Rose’s Paloma
1.5oz Silver Tequila
.5oz fresh squeezed Lime juice
4oz Q Grapefruit
Black Hawaiian Sea Salt
Sesame Seeds
Grapefruit
Fresh mint
Spread Sesame Seeds and Black Hawaiian Sea Salt out on the plate. Rim the edge of the glass with a fresh lime and dip in salt and seed plate mixture to coat the edge. Fill glass with crushed ice. Add 1.5 silver Tequila, lime juice, and Q Grapefruit. Garnish With Grapefruit Peel Rose and fresh mint.
Mayan Heat Available on Princess Cruises, fleetwide
2 oz. Patrón Silver Tequila
.5 oz. lime juice
.5 oz. agave syrup
.25 oz. Triple Sec
1 slice of fresh jalapeño plus one more for garnish
Gently press 1 slice of jalapeño in cocktail shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients except for garnish. Shake and strain all ingredients over fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh slice of jalapeño.
South Of The Border Heat Available At BOA Steakhouse, Los Angeles & Santa Monica
1.5 oz DeLeón Platinum Tequila
.75 oz House made sweet & sour
1 oz Fresh Pineapple
Jalapeños
Café Agave from High Brew
1 1/2 oz Dulce Vida Reposado Tequila
1/2 oz J. Rieger & Company Caffe Amaro
1/2 oz agave syrup
1 oz High Brew Coffee Mexican Vanilla
1 egg white
Add all of the ingredients and dry shake (shake in a shaker with no ice). Add ice to shaker and repeat. Fine-strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
Sakura Sea Samurai From OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger
1 ½ oz Tequila
½ oz lime juice
3 dashes Angustura Bitters
½ oz grapefruit juice
¼ oz lychee syrup
1/8 oz grenadine
¼ oz orange juice
Sprinkle of sea salt. Top off with sparkling water. Served in Chimney glass with lime wheel and orchid.
Grapefruit Collins
2 oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco Tequila
¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz 1:1 Simple Syrup
1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Top with Soda Water
Shake tequila, lemon juice, simple syrup and grapefruit juice with ice. Strain into a double rocks glass over a large cube of ice. Top with soda water, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Camarena Old Fashioned
2 parts Camarena Reposado
.5 parts Agave Nectar
2 Dashes of Bitters
Add ingredients into a double old fashioned rocks glass filled with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with orange peel.
The Cool
1 oz 1800 Silver
.5 oz Cucumber Juice
.5 oz Lemon juice
.25 oz Simple Syrup
Maria Verde by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador
2 Parts Milagro Reposado
1½ Parts Jicama Juice
1 Rib of Celery
1 Part Tomatillo Juice
½ Part Fresh Lime Juice
6 drops Chipotle Sauce (or to taste)
A Pinch of Black Salt
Build in high ball glass with ice. Garnish with celery, cherry tomatoes and lime wedge.
O.D.B “Old Dirty Bramble” Available At Beauty & Essex
Don Julio Reposado Tequila
Smoked Blackberries
Honey
Ginger Juice
Lemon
Dirty Pineapple Available At Gupshup
Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila
Garam Masala-Washed Pineapple
Thai Bird Chili
Sweet Hibiscus
Lime
My Kind of Paloma Available At Matador Room in The Miami Beach EDITION
1.5oz Ilegal Mezcal
.5oz Italicus
.75oz Fresh lime juice .
25oz Agave syrup
Grapefruit Soda
Pink Sea Salt
Rim glass with Pink Sea salt. Add mezcal, Italicus, and lime juice to a shaker and short shake with a few Ice cubes. Strain into Highball glass filled with Ice cubes and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.
Spiced Grapefruit Margarita
1.5 oz Paquera Espadin
1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1/2 oz agave nectar
Pitcher Perfect Sour Orange Margarita courtesy of Kate Ramos, Hola Jalapeño
1 cup Tequila Cazadores Blanco
2 ¼ cups fresh-squeezed sour orange juice (about 4 pounds oranges)
½ cup granulated sugar
Lime slices, for garnish
Sal de gusano, for the rim (optional)
Combine orange juice, tequila, and sugar in a blender. Blend on high until sugar is dissolved. Transfer to a pitcher and chill until ready to serve. Rub a lime slice around the rim of 6 cocktail glasses. Dip each glass in Sal de Gusano, your favorite cocktail salt, or kosher salt. Fill each glass with ice and pour margaritas over. Add a lime slice and serve.
Twisted Maria
1.5oz DeLeon Platinum tequila
1oz Watermelon Juice
3 Cherry tomatoes on Vine
.5oz Lime Juice
1tsp Agave
Mull 3 cherry tomatoes in a shaker. Blend 3-4 pieces of watermelon or 1oz of watermelon juice into a shaker. Add in remaining ingredients and pinch of salt. Shake, strain and pour over ice.
Hibiscus Daisy
2 oz. Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila
1/2 oz. Hibiscus Syrup
1 oz. Watermelon Juice
1/2 oz. Lime Juice
Smoked paprika salt for rim
Shake all ingredients over ice. Pour into a chilled rocks glass with a smoked paprika salt rim. Garnish with lime wedge.