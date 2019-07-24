30+ Cocktails For National Tequila Day 2019: Delish Margaritas, Palomas & More To Celebrate

If you needed an excuse to drink tequila, here’s A LOT of them! We’re celebrating National Tequila Day with some incredible cocktails!

La Quebrada Available at BOA Steakhouse, Los Angeles & Santa Monica

1.5 oz DeLeón Platinum Tequila

1 oz Campari

.5 oz Passion Fruit

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Agave

Pineapple Fizz

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part fresh pineapple juice

½ part fresh lime juice

¼ part agave syrup

1 dash Angostura® bitters

Splash of seltzer

Pineapple chunks

Combine all ingredients except seltzer in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and add a splash of seltzer. Garnish with a pineapple chunk skewer and a pineapple leaf.

Smokin’ Greens Available At Petite Taqueria, Los Angeles

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

Ancho Reyes

Orange

Lime

Agave

Cilantro

Mesa Mule Available At SHOREbar Santa Monica

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

Passion Fruit

Housemade Ginger Beer

Jalapeno

Shaken and served tall on the rocks.

Lavender Spritzer

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz. Lavender syrup

.5 oz. Fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. Grapefruit juice

2 Dashes lavender bitters

Top off with grapefruit soda water

Add all ingredients into a shaker and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a lavender sprig and lemon peel.

Tequila Herradura Pomegranate Mule

2 parts Herradura Silver

1 part pomegranate juice

3 parts ginger beer

½ part fresh lime juice

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake hard so that some of the ice melts, then strain over fresh ice. Garnish.

Love and Lust

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

2 oz Fresh watermelon juice

.15 oz Fresh lime

4 Fresh basil leaves

Fresh black pepper drops

Watermelon slice for garnish

Simple syrup to taste

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Blood Orange Paloma Available At Bodega Negra in NYC, Courtesy of Inigo Salazar, Beverage Director

1.5 oz Don Julio Reposado

1.5 oz Blood Orange Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave

Club Soda

Salt & Paprika

In a tin with ice, combine all ingredients excluding the club soda and shake. Strain over fresh ice in a paprika salt rimmed glass. Top with club soda and garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Heritage Margarita

2 oz Patrón Estate Release

.75 oz Patrón Citronge Orange

.5 oz Persian lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

Key lime wheel for garnish

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with a key lime wheel.

Coral Pink Sands Margarita From Outrigger Guam Beach Resort

1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila

0.5 oz. Cointreau

4 oz. Fresh Sweet and Sour

Fresh Lime “Squeeze”

Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Rim

Fresh Lime Wheel Garnish

Red Coral Tuile Garnish

Ingredients are mixed into a mixing glass with portions above. Shaken vigorously and poured over ice in glass with Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Rim. Garnished with a lime wheel and Red Coral Tuile.

Tiger Balm Available at Chinese Tuxedo

2 oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco

.75 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Grapefruit Szechuan Oleo Saccharum

Soda

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Dehydrated lime wheel/Tajin

Add ingredients to tin, shake/strain, top with soda, garnish with a lime wheel and a pinch of Tajin.

Total Tropicalism Available at Gitano Jungle Room

2oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco

.5oz Ginger

.75oz Lemon

.75oz Honey

Glass: Absinthe Rinsed Rocks Glass

Shake and Strain into Rocks Glass. Top with Mezcal. Garnish with Charred Lemon Wheel and Umbrella.

El Chapo Available At The NICE GUY, Los Angeles

Casamigos mezcal

Dimmi Liquore Di Milano

Watermelon

Lime

Agave

Shaken and served on a large rock.

Casa Lychee Martini

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz. Lychee Liqueur

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Ginger Syrup

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

4 Basil Leaves

Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle the herbs, add ice and shake vigorously for 10–12 seconds. Fine strain into a martini glass and garnish with a large basil leaf through skewer.

Paloma Spritz from The Pier House in Venice, CA

Mezcal El Silencio Espadin

Reposado Tequila

Grapefruit

Sparkling Rose

Salt

Margarita Guabanero Available at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

2 oz Tequila “Centenario Añejo”

1/2 oz Lime juice,

1 oz Cointreau,

2 ½ oz Guanabana Pulp Concentrate,

2 Slices of Habanero

Tajin

Run a lime wedge around the rim of a glass and dip in “Tajin.” Fill the glass with ice. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add tequila, Cointreau, Guanabana pulp concentrate, slices of Habanero and lime juice. Shake to combine. Strain the cocktail over the prepared glass and garnish with a lime wedge. *The Habanero is just to leave a special flavor, do not leave the slices in the glass.*

Rosa Picante at Bodega South Beach

0.75 oz of Lime Juice

0.75 oz of Agave

1.75 oz of Casamigos Tequila

1 oz of Watermelon Juice

1 Muddled Jalapeño

3 Dashes of Hellfire Bitters

1 Watermelon Sliver for Garnish

1 Basil Leaf for Garnish

Served margarita style. Combine the lime juice, agave, tequila, watermelon juice, muddled jalapeño and bitters in a shaker. Shake vigorously. Pour into a salt rimmed rocks glass over ice cubes. Garnish with basil leaf and a sliver of watermelon.

Italian Margarita from Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks

1.5oz Margaritaville Calypso Coconut Tequila

.75oz Amaretto Liquor

3.5oz Margaritaville Margarita Mix

Toasted Coconut Flakes and Lime Wedge (for garnish)

Rim a glass with toasted coconut. Fill glass with ice. Combine ingredients in a shaker. Strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lime wedge (optional).

The Vagabond from The Wayfarer in NYC

Mezcal

Milagro Silver Tequila

Green Chartreuse

Jalapeno-infused aperol

Fresh squeezed lime Juice

Dash of Grapefruit Bitters

Nosotros Eastside

2 oz Nosotros Tequila Blanco ⅓ oz agave syrup

¾ oz fresh lime juice

3 muddled cucumber slices

5 muddled mint leaves

Pineapple Ginger Margarita Available At The Lobby Bar at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami, FL

1.5oz Patron Silver Tequila

0.75oz Patron Citronge Pineapple

0.5oz Roasted Pineapple Syrup

0.5oz Ginger Cinnamon Syrup

0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

I love you but we cantaloupe Available At Ember Miami

1.5oz tequila

1oz banana pepper and sage shrub

2oz cantaloupe juice

.5oz lime juice

.5oz simple syrup

3-4 dash house herb bitters

Shake and strain over ice and garnish with a piece of tajin spiced cantaloupe.

Sparkling Lime Margarita

1 lime

1 oz. Cointreau

3 oz. tequila

Spindrift Lime

Ice

Add ice, Cointreau, tequila, and fresh squeezed lime juice to a shaker. Shake well. Salt the rim of two low glasses and fill with ice. Pour shaker evenly between the glasses. Top with Spindrift Lime to taste

The Paloma

2 parts Altos Plata

½ part fresh lime juice

½ part agave syrup

3 parts fresh grapefruit juice

Grapefruit (for the garnish)

Mix all ingredients except grapefruit juice in a glass. Fill with ice and finish with grapefruit juice. Garnish with half slice of pink grapefruit.

Tequila Avión’s Spicy Cucumber Margarita

2 Parts Avión Silver

1 Fresh Lime Juice

1 Part Agave Nectar

Slices of Cucumber & Jalapeño

Muddle 1-2 thin slices of jalapeño pepper in the bottom of a cocktail shaker with the lime and agave nectar juices. Add the tequila and a handful of ice. Shake and strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with thinly sliced cucumbers and jalapeños.

The Scarlet Macaw Available at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami, FL

2 oz Tequila (Distilled from blue agave)

¾ oz Hibiscus syrup

¾ oz Lime juice Fill with GF soda, (Q brand)

Glass: Pilsner Garnish: Pink Himalayan salted rim and lime wheel

Prepare glass with salted rim on the outer part of it before you begin mixing your ingredients. Mix your key ingredients: Spirit, sweetner and sour. Then pour over fresh ice and then top with grapefruit soda.

Margarita Al Pastor Created by Natalie Migliarini, Beautiful Booze

2 ounces Corralejo Silver

8 pieces charred pineapple

1 ounce chile syrup

½ ounce agave syrup

1 ounce lime juice

Rim your glass with salt. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish & Enjoy!

Noble Paloma

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

1 oz lime juice

1 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz agave nectar

Sparkling water

Grapefruit wedge

Place Casa Noble, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and agave nectar into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice (salt or lime-and-chili powder rim optional), top with sparkling water, and swirl. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Piñarindo from Cantina Rooftop in New York City

2oz Silver Tequila

1oz Tamarind Puree

1oz Pineapple Puree

3/4oz Lime Juice

3/4oz Agave

3 Slices of Fresh Jalapeño

Chile de Árbol

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add silver tequila, tamarind and pineapple puree, lime juice and agave. Add sliced jalapeno to cocktail ingredients and shake. Pour strained cocktail into coupe glass rimmed with Chile de arbol.

Sweet Heat Margarita

2 oz Tanteo® Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

½ oz Agave nectar

4-5 muddled raspberries

Muddle raspberries and combine other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and double strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with raspberry skewer.

Mango Margarita From Casa Bocado

1.5 oz jalapeño infused tequila

.75 oz ancho reyes

1 oz mango purée

.75 oz lime juice

Combine ingredients in shaker with ice, shake and strain into rocks glass with tamarind salt on half of the rim and jalapeño wheel garnish.

Tommy’s Margarita from BLT Prime

Milagro Silver Tequila

Agave nectar

Fresh lime juice

Passione Ardente from Casa Nonna in NYC

JAJA Tequila

Monkey Shoulder

Fresh Muddled Jalapeno

Lime Juice

Passion Fruit Puree

Corralejo Spicy Pineapple Paloma

2 ounces Corralejo Silver

½ ounce grapefruit juice

½ ounce lime juice

½ sliced Serrano pepper

¾ ounce agave syrup

Pineapple soda (to top)

Tajín (for rim)

Rim your glass with Tajín. Add all ingredients except the bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain into your glass over fresh ice. Top with pineapple soda. Garnish & Enjoy!

Rose’s Paloma

1.5oz Silver Tequila

.5oz fresh squeezed Lime juice

4oz Q Grapefruit

Black Hawaiian Sea Salt

Sesame Seeds

Grapefruit

Fresh mint

Spread Sesame Seeds and Black Hawaiian Sea Salt out on the plate. Rim the edge of the glass with a fresh lime and dip in salt and seed plate mixture to coat the edge. Fill glass with crushed ice. Add 1.5 silver Tequila, lime juice, and Q Grapefruit. Garnish With Grapefruit Peel Rose and fresh mint.

Mayan Heat Available on Princess Cruises, fleetwide

2 oz. Patrón Silver Tequila

.5 oz. lime juice

.5 oz. agave syrup

.25 oz. Triple Sec

1 slice of fresh jalapeño plus one more for garnish

Gently press 1 slice of jalapeño in cocktail shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients except for garnish. Shake and strain all ingredients over fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh slice of jalapeño.

South Of The Border Heat Available At BOA Steakhouse, Los Angeles & Santa Monica

1.5 oz DeLeón Platinum Tequila

.75 oz House made sweet & sour

1 oz Fresh Pineapple

Jalapeños

Café Agave from High Brew

1 1/2 oz Dulce Vida Reposado Tequila

1/2 oz J. Rieger & Company Caffe Amaro

1/2 oz agave syrup

1 oz High Brew Coffee Mexican Vanilla

1 egg white

Add all of the ingredients and dry shake (shake in a shaker with no ice). Add ice to shaker and repeat. Fine-strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Sakura Sea Samurai From OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger

1 ½ oz Tequila

½ oz lime juice

3 dashes Angustura Bitters

½ oz grapefruit juice

¼ oz lychee syrup

1/8 oz grenadine

¼ oz orange juice

Sprinkle of sea salt. Top off with sparkling water. Served in Chimney glass with lime wheel and orchid.

Grapefruit Collins

2 oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco Tequila

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz 1:1 Simple Syrup

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Top with Soda Water

Shake tequila, lemon juice, simple syrup and grapefruit juice with ice. Strain into a double rocks glass over a large cube of ice. Top with soda water, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Camarena Old Fashioned

2 parts Camarena Reposado

.5 parts Agave Nectar

2 Dashes of Bitters

Add ingredients into a double old fashioned rocks glass filled with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with orange peel.

The Cool

1 oz 1800 Silver

.5 oz Cucumber Juice

.5 oz Lemon juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

Maria Verde by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

2 Parts Milagro Reposado

1½ Parts Jicama Juice

1 Rib of Celery

1 Part Tomatillo Juice

½ Part Fresh Lime Juice

6 drops Chipotle Sauce (or to taste)

A Pinch of Black Salt

Build in high ball glass with ice. Garnish with celery, cherry tomatoes and lime wedge.

O.D.B “Old Dirty Bramble” Available At Beauty & Essex

Don Julio Reposado Tequila

Smoked Blackberries

Honey

Ginger Juice

Lemon

Dirty Pineapple Available At Gupshup

Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila

Garam Masala-Washed Pineapple

Thai Bird Chili

Sweet Hibiscus

Lime

My Kind of Paloma Available At Matador Room in The Miami Beach EDITION

1.5oz Ilegal Mezcal

.5oz Italicus

.75oz Fresh lime juice .

25oz Agave syrup

Grapefruit Soda

Pink Sea Salt

Rim glass with Pink Sea salt. Add mezcal, Italicus, and lime juice to a shaker and short shake with a few Ice cubes. Strain into Highball glass filled with Ice cubes and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.

Spiced Grapefruit Margarita

1.5 oz Paquera Espadin

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz agave nectar

Pitcher Perfect Sour Orange Margarita courtesy of Kate Ramos, Hola Jalapeño

1 cup Tequila Cazadores Blanco

2 ¼ cups fresh-squeezed sour orange juice (about 4 pounds oranges)

½ cup granulated sugar

Lime slices, for garnish

Sal de gusano, for the rim (optional)

Combine orange juice, tequila, and sugar in a blender. Blend on high until sugar is dissolved. Transfer to a pitcher and chill until ready to serve. Rub a lime slice around the rim of 6 cocktail glasses. Dip each glass in Sal de Gusano, your favorite cocktail salt, or kosher salt. Fill each glass with ice and pour margaritas over. Add a lime slice and serve.

Love and Lust

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

2 oz Fresh watermelon juice

.15 oz Fresh lime

4 Fresh basil leaves

Fresh black pepper drops

Watermelon slice for garnish

Simple syrup to taste

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Twisted Maria

1.5oz DeLeon Platinum tequila

1oz Watermelon Juice

3 Cherry tomatoes on Vine

.5oz Lime Juice

1tsp Agave

Mull 3 cherry tomatoes in a shaker. Blend 3-4 pieces of watermelon or 1oz of watermelon juice into a shaker. Add in remaining ingredients and pinch of salt. Shake, strain and pour over ice.

Hibiscus Daisy

2 oz. Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

1/2 oz. Hibiscus Syrup

1 oz. Watermelon Juice

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

Smoked paprika salt for rim

Shake all ingredients over ice. Pour into a chilled rocks glass with a smoked paprika salt rim. Garnish with lime wedge.