Salma Hayek, 54, Stuns In Red Swimsuit As She Lounges In A Hammock — See Pic

It may be winter, but Salma Hayek certainly has summer on her mind! The actress shared a new snap of herself laying in a hammock above crystal blue waters.

Salma Hayek is already thriving in 2021. The Like a Boss actress, 54, looked totally relaxed when she posed for a stunning Instagram snap on January 24, in which she rocked a red swimsuit. Salma laid back in a mesh hammock and was surrounded by cream pillows as she hovered above the ocean. While the crystal blue waters were stunning, Salma was certainly the star of the show as she donned a bright one-piece, dark shades, and pulled her brunette tresses back into a curly ponytail.

Just a few days prior, Salma shared some intimate snaps while meditating on the beach. She rocked a simple black bikini while closing her eyes and posing with her hands on her head. In another snap, she sat in a meditation pose in the water, and looked totally zen as she closed her eyes for the pic. It isn’t clear where Salma, and her husband, François-Henri Pinault are vacationing with their 13-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, right now — but it certainly is beautiful.

Of course, the Grown Ups actress is no stranger to sharing a stunning vacation pic. Last summer, she proved you don’t even need to getaway somewhere tropical in order to make the most of the warmer weather. While our favorite A-listers couldn’t bask in the sun in exotic locations amid the global coronavirus pandemic, they instead stayed home and made use of their backyard pools. Salma took to Instagram on August 16 to give fans a glimpse at what she’s been up to. “#sundayvibes” she captioned the photo, which showed her laying upside down on the edge of her pool.

The natural beauty rocked a burgundy bikini top as she closed her eyes, tilted her head back and submerged her long brunette tresses in the water. Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section of the snap, dropping heart eye emojis and flame emojis. She certainly looked stunning!