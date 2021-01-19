Salma Hayek, 54, Meditates In A Black Bikini While Hitting The Beach On Winter Vacation

Salma Hayek is living her best (and calmest) life while on a winter vacation somewhere tropical! The actress shared a new batch of new bikini photos on Jan. 19, that show her meditating in the ocean!

Salma Hayek is kicking off the new year on a calm note. The Like a Boss actress, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share intimate snaps while mediating on the beach. Salma, who donned coral lipstick, showed off her amazing curves in a simple black bikini. She posed with her hands on her head in one photo, while another shot showed her sitting in a mediation pose in shallow ocean water with her eyes closed.

“We need to keep our cool,” Salma wrote in the caption of her post — which is one of many from her lengthy winter vacation. It’s unclear where exactly the actress, along with husband, François-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, are vacationing. But, it looks like it’s been a ton of fun.

Salma’s family getaway, which started sometime over the Christmas holiday (according to her social media), has included dancing on the beach, doing handstands in the ocean, mediating (of course), and drinking tequila — “but in moderation,” Salma says.

On January 8, the Savages star shared a trio of snaps that showed her taking a tequila shot, which was served in a double-shot glass with a salted-rim. Two days later, Salma posted a closeup selfie while sunbathing in a black crochet top. She let her natural thick, brunette hair run wild in the snap, just like she has throughout most of her beach vacation.

Salma, who turned 54 in September, is enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation before she returns to work. The actress is gearing up for the February 5 release of her new Amazon Prime movie, Bliss, which also stars Owen Wilson.