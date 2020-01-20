Uma Thurman, 49, & Ethan Hawke’s Son, Levon, 18, Towers Over His Mom At Paris Fashion Week

Like mother, like son! Uma Thurman and her 18-year-old son, Levon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, spent some quality time together at the Dior Show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2020!

The (stylish) apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Actress Uma Thurman, 49, and her 18-year-old son, Levon Hawke, really brought out their best looks for the Jan. 20 Dior Haute Couture spring/summer show at the Musée Rodin in Paris. The mother/son duo bore quite the resemblance to one another; though Levon definitely looks quite like his father, Ethan Hawke, 49. The Pulp Fiction actress sported a fashionable flair in her gray and black hued ensemble. Uma’s black and white checkered trousers were quite the stand out of her piece, as she paired the ensemble with a set of pointed-toe heels and a wrap coat for the chilly winter weather.

Levon, however, went more edgy with his look. The 18-year-old went with an monochromatic black ensemble, save for his jacket which featured blues and greens throughout the flannel pattern. Levon also sported a silver necklace around his neck, as he stood by his mother for a photo op. The duo was truly striking, as Levon appeared to be far past his mother’s height — sans her high heels, of course.

It’s clear to see, though, that Levon truly has some great, Hollywood genes that run in his family! As the son of Ethan and Uma, Levon is the offspring of true Hollywood royalty. And even his sister is beginning her own foray into the industry that made their parent’s household names. Levon is the brother of none other than 21-year-old Maya Hawke. Maya famously made her major break onto the scene in the third season of the Netflix 80’s inspired, sci-fi series Stranger Things. Maya played Robin on the show’s third installment, where she fell into the supernatural schemes and mishaps of fellow characters Dustin and Steve. Naturally, Maya and Levon’s dad couldn’t help but gush about his daughter’s turn!

But all the praise for Maya has left some fans wondering if and when her brother will take a turn at the family business! Clearly, Levon already has quite the flair for fashion alongside his consistently elegant mom. Fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for this up-and-coming star!