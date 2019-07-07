Ethan Hawke Gushes Over Daughter Maya’s Epic Performance In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Ethan Hawke is one proud papa when it comes to his daughter Maya’s performance in ‘Stranger Things’ season three. He says his actress offspring with ex Uma Thurman is the ‘real thing.’

Maya Hawke got some seriously talented acting genes handed down to her by her Oscar nominated parents Ethan Hawke, 48, and Uma Thurman, 49. The 20-year-old stars in Stranger Things season three playing Robin, a girl who works in a sailor themed ice cream parlor who helps the Hawkins gang once again fight off evil. Maya received a classically trained acting education from the Juilliard School in New York and has had a few other gigs, but dad Ethan says her work in Stranger Things shows she’s the “real thing.”

The Boyhood star took to Instagram on July 6, two days after the Netflix hit dropped to sing his daughter’s praises. “Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing. #StrangerThings.”

Ethan’s post received comments from his famous pals, as well as some of Maya’s co-stars. Finn Wolfhard, 16, who’s played Mike Wheeler in all three seasons wrote “Yay Dad.” Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 51, responded with “She sure is!!!!!!!!!! AMAZING!!!⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️.” Award winning actress Laura Linney, 55, agreed that Maya’s the real thing, writing “”Yes, she is!👏.”

Other fans of Stranger Things were shocked to find out Maya’s lineage. “Damn had no idea she was the daughter of Ethan Hawke & Uma Thurman,” one person wrote while a user named Leann pointed out, “She looks just like Uma! 💪🏼.” A fan named Paige was so moved by Ethan’s post, telling him “This is the sweetest thing I ever did read. She’s amazing this season, I hope we get to see more of her talent in the future❤️.”