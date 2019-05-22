Kylie Jenner & the entire Kardashian clan headed to the launch party for Kylie Skin on May 21, when the sisters rocked sexy skintight pink outfits.

Kylie Jenner, 21, celebrated the launch of her latest cosmetics endeavor – Kylie Skin – when she headed to the launch party with her entire family, minus older sister, Kendall Jenner, 23, on Tuesday, May 21. The sisters headed to roller-skating rink, Goya Studios in LA, when they all coordinated their outfits, wearing skintight pink looks. Kylie was the woman of the hour, as she arrived in a skintight, strapless baby pink leather mini dress. Her custom made Yung Reaper mini dress featured a low-cut neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the top was lined in gorgeous rhinestones. Both sides of the dress were completely cutout at the waist, showing off Kylie’s tiny little figure, while the center of the dress featured a bedazzled square buckle. The mini dress was super short, ending high up on her thighs, showing off her long toned legs, which she accessorized with clear PVC ankle-strap sandals. As for her glam, Kylie parted her hair down the middle and left it in wet, scrunched curls, adding a matte brown lip and a soft smokey eye.

Kylie’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, opted for a sparkly mini when she rocked a custom Christian Dior pink rhinestone mosaic dress which was skintight, super short, and completely covered in gems. The bodice of the dress featured an underwire bra top that showed off major cleavage, while the white straps were bedazzled in pink rhinestones to spell out Christian Dior. Kourt paired her sparkly mini with a similar pair of clear PVC ankle-strap sandals, and a slicked back high ponytail.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Kim Kardashian decided not to wear mini dresses, when they both opted for similar skintight looks. Khloe, 34, looked insanely amazing in a skintight, pale pink strapless latex jumpsuit that hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly. The low-cut neckline of the one-piece showed off just a drop of cleavage, while the rest of the outfit mostly highlighted her tiny waist, long, lean legs, and bodacious behind. Khloe accessorized her look with a pair of pointy-toed light pink Christian Louboutin pumps, a sparkly sequin pink purse, and bright pink hair. Khloe’s hair, done by Clyde Haygood, was slicked back into a high ponytail, with cornrows underneath, while an extra long ponytail flowed behind her, ended below her hips. As for her makeup, done by Wendi Miyake, she added a pink smokey eye and pretty pink lip.

In true Kim fashion, the star arrived in a tight, long-sleeve pink turtleneck maxi dress that hugged her famous frame to perfection. Kim, 38, looked gorgeous in the silky long dress which featured a slit on the side, showing off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with tiny braided ankle-strap sandals and a slicked back hairstyle completed her fabulous look.