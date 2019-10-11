Kylie Jenner Gives Tour Of Her Lavish Kylie Cosmetics Office: See The Playroom For Stormi & More

Quick question — is Kylie Cosmetics hiring? You’ll want to work there, too, after you see Kylie Jenner’s tour of her brand’s incredible offices!

Kylie Jenner became a billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line, so it’s no surprise that the headquarters for the company are luxurious as can be! In an effort to let fans in on her personal life even more, Kylie has been posting lengthy videos to her YouTube page, and the newest one features a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office. She led us around the whole building, which started out as a completely empty space before she and her team transformed it into what it’s become today. Of course, it’s SO much more than just cubicles and conference rooms!

In addition to the standard meeting rooms and offices, the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters also features a stocked kitchen, photo studio, video studio and much more. In several of the rooms, Kylie uses her own products for artwork. There’s a massive wall that shows off every shade she’s ever created a lip kit for, and another area with shelves that hold ALL of the Kylie Cosmetics collections that have ever been released. One table houses copies of every magazine cover that Kylie has ever been on, with some mags that feature her famous sisters, as well.

Kylie explains that she created her office space with hopes that she’ll never have to leave the building when she’s doing something for her brand. So, along with the photo studio, where she does all the shoots for her collections, she also has a glam room, green room and fitting room. There’s also a massive, separate glam room for models or any guests who need to get ready.

Since Kylie is almost always with her daughter, Stormi Webster, 1, there’s also a space just for her. Stormi has her own bedroom AND playroom, so she can nap and hang out while her mom is working. In the tour video, Kylie actually wakes Stormi up from her nap and shows off the adorable room for her viewers. The office is truly insane and you can check it out in the video above!